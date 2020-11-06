Polony-flavoured processed cheese has everyone confused
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: My 'sinkhole teacher' leaves everyone in stitches
Polony-flavoured processed cheese has everyone confused
Social media is confused after Glover released polony flavoured processed cheese into the market.
Read the comments below:
Which one is this one now? 2020 ujump(a) amafence bethuna. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Oj1YwpzvbA— Dibbz (@__Madiba) November 4, 2020
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Retirement village manager steals cash from dying pensioner
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Goalkeeper scores a goal just to concede a goal moments after
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] My 'sinkhole teacher' leaves everyone in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] A new foot-operated vending machine has us talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Bizarre moment as whale pushing Kayaker out the way goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable
South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!Read More
[WATCH] Family driving through end of actual rainbow goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Scientist trains magpies to exchange bottle caps for food
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
How South African women are shattering the barriers to success
South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!Read More
[WATCH] If 2020 was a movie, its trailer would definitely look like this
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More