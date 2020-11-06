[WATCH] Retirement village manager steals cash from dying pensioner

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:45
Patrick Wales- Homeless Entrepreneurs
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Patrick Wales
Today at 11:05
The Future now with Dr Roze Phillips-Diversity and inclusion
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:05
Sex focus- The ins and outs of threesomes
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Tiffany Mugo
Today at 11:32
10 million tons of food going to waste in South Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:07
What charges Dudu Myeni faces on revealing ID of unidentified witness?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Cathy Powell - Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town
Prof Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town
Today at 12:08
By-elections in focus: What will the trends will show for 2021?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Berkowitz - CEO at Hlaziya Solutions
Paul Berkowitz
Paul Berkowitz
Today at 12:15
Teen boy shot while in bed
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Roegshanda Pascoe - Chairperson at Manenberg Safety Forum
Roegshanda Pascoe - Chairperson at Manenburg Safety Forum
Today at 12:37
Cbs news reporting trump will not concede even if biden gets 270 today
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 12:40
Oregon leads the way in decriminalizing hard drugs - SANPUD responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelley - Organiser at SA Drug Policy Week
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
Exclusive interview: President of Nambia
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kagiso Mokgadi
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Grading system leaves Mandela house in Alexandra in shambles Legendary musician Sipho 'Hotstix" Mabuse says issue of heritage sites in the country is a soar point, people do not understand. 5 November 2020 8:17 PM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
Dudu Myeni is hindering and obstructing the commission in its function - expert University of Cape Town Associate Public Law Professor Cathy Powell says it now becomes less safe for people to testify. 5 November 2020 6:33 PM
View all Local
'Dudu Myeni could face 6 months jail time for revealing Mr X identity' High Court advocate Dr James Grant reflects on the implications the former SAA board chair could face for naming a key witness. 6 November 2020 7:50 AM
Nelson Mandela Bay frailties give gangs chance to loot, get community protection Global Initiative Against Transnational Crime board member Vusi Pikoli says communities protect the gangs from the police. 5 November 2020 2:01 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation next week Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu says Ramaphosa will address the nation after a Coronavirus Command Council meeting. 5 November 2020 11:44 AM
View all Politics
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 5 November 2020 8:14 PM
Sappi's debt rises to R31b, CEO optimistic about market recovery mid-2021 Sappi CEO Steve Binnie discusses the severe impact of the Covid pandemic and the growing opportunities in high-end packaging. 5 November 2020 7:14 PM
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote' 'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau. 5 November 2020 6:43 PM
View all Business
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 3 November 2020 2:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
How time flies! It's a year since SA won the Rugby World Cup Sportswriter Lloyd Burnard says a win against New Zealand in Wellington in 2018 was a turning point. People started having belief. 2 November 2020 6:25 PM
View all Sport
Polony-flavoured processed cheese has everyone confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 November 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Retirement village manager steals cash from dying pensioner Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 November 2020 8:35 AM
[WATCH] Goalkeeper scores a goal just to concede a goal moments after Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 November 2020 8:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Rand doing well on news Joe Biden could win US elections Pundits give a blow-by-blow account on the close presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. 5 November 2020 1:33 PM
'US race close, one prefers to be in Biden's shoes, he has more pathways to win' Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith gives more insight on the American elections. 5 November 2020 8:46 AM
Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 7:15 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform. 2 November 2020 7:24 PM
'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics' Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager, Vestact) about the effects of the US election on the world this week. 2 November 2020 7:23 PM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Retirement village manager steals cash from dying pensioner

6 November 2020 8:35 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: My 'sinkhole teacher' leaves everyone in stitches

Retirement village manager steals cash from dying pensioner

Shocking moment caught on camera as a retirement village manager steals money from a dying pensioner moments before putting them into an ambulance.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


6 November 2020 8:35 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
More from Entertainment

screen-shot-2020-11-06-at-80804-ampng

Polony-flavoured processed cheese has everyone confused

6 November 2020 8:36 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-11-06-at-83314-ampng

[WATCH] Goalkeeper scores a goal just to concede a goal moments after

6 November 2020 8:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-11-05-at-84015-ampng

[WATCH] My 'sinkhole teacher' leaves everyone in stitches

5 November 2020 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

vending-machinejpg

[WATCH] A new foot-operated vending machine has us talking

4 November 2020 8:51 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

whale-removes-kayakejpg

[WATCH] Bizarre moment as whale pushing Kayaker out the way goes viral

4 November 2020 8:50 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

momentum-thumbnail-4jpg

When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable

3 November 2020 2:34 PM

South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-11-03-at-80701-ampng

[WATCH] Family driving through end of actual rainbow goes viral

3 November 2020 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-11-03-at-81426-ampng

[WATCH] Scientist trains magpies to exchange bottle caps for food

3 November 2020 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

momentum-thumbnail-2jpg

How South African women are shattering the barriers to success

2 November 2020 12:32 PM

South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!

Read More arrow_forward

2020-as-a-moviejpg

[WATCH] If 2020 was a movie, its trailer would definitely look like this

2 November 2020 8:28 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Dudu Myeni is hindering and obstructing the commission in its function - expert

Local

'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote'

Business World Opinion

'Dudu Myeni could face 6 months jail time for revealing Mr X identity'

Politics

702 landers assist single mother with Christmas food

Local

EWN Highlights

WC residents have active role to ensure COVID-19 infections kept low - Winde

6 November 2020 10:29 AM

Bushiris back in court as co-accused Willah Mudolo applies for bail

6 November 2020 9:55 AM

WATCH LIVE: Day 3 of Dudu Myeni's testimony at Zondo Inquiry

6 November 2020 9:11 AM

