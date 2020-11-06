702landers bring Christmas cheer to single mother after lockdown heartache
Clothes, Christmas food and money.
These are the donations 702landers have given to Dikeledi after her emotional call on The Clement Manyathela Show on Thursday.
Dikeledi narrated her story of how her son's father is not supporting him and she lost her job due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
I was working as a freelancer and due to this pandemic, it's been eight months without a salary. I tried to sell sweets but it's not working out. It's so tough.Dikeledi, Caller
My son's father is there and he keeps on hurting my son. He doesn't care.Dikeledi, Caller
Immediately after her call, 702landers got in touch with Dikeledi and offered her assistance.
One of the listeners offered to get me Christmas clothes but I informed his food is what we need the most. He then opted to get us food vouchers. I am now sorted for Christmas, I am so grateful.Dikeledi, Caller
We immediately took a bath me and my son and walked to the nearby shopping centre after months of not buying food and I was so emotional. Even my son asked me if there are still people who do this.Dikeledi, Caller
I am so grateful and thank you so much to everyone.Dikeledi, Caller
Listen to the full story below...
More from Local
Report says school is liable for death of boy found at bottom of pool - Lesufi
A report recommends disciplinary hearing for Laerskool Bekker Primary principal and teachers for Keamohetswe Seboko's death.Read More
Randall Williams on a crusade to reign in spending in Tshwane
The new executive mayor says the city's debtors book has spiralled out of control and is implementing austerity measures.Read More
Professor Puleng LenkaBula appointed Unisa's first female vice-chancellor
For the first time in 148 years, the University of South Africa has appointed a woman as its principal and vice-chancellor.Read More
Grading system leaves Mandela house in Alexandra in shambles
Legendary musician Sipho 'Hotstix" Mabuse says issue of heritage sites in the country is a soar point, people do not understand.Read More
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'
Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
Dudu Myeni is hindering and obstructing the commission in its function - expert
University of Cape Town Associate Public Law Professor Cathy Powell says it now becomes less safe for people to testify.Read More
Nelson Mandela Bay frailties give gangs chance to loot, get community protection
Global Initiative Against Transnational Crime board member Vusi Pikoli says communities protect the gangs from the police.Read More
Minister Angie Motshekga confident as matric exams start
Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali says the pupils came out with a sense of relief on Thursday afternoon.Read More
The thing about numbers is that they strengthen your argument - Lesetja Kganyago
In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks about his life, career and family.Read More
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales'
The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties).Read More