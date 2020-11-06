702landers bring Christmas cheer to single mother after lockdown heartache





Clothes, Christmas food and money.

These are the donations 702landers have given to Dikeledi after her emotional call on The Clement Manyathela Show on Thursday.

Dikeledi narrated her story of how her son's father is not supporting him and she lost her job due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

I was working as a freelancer and due to this pandemic, it's been eight months without a salary. I tried to sell sweets but it's not working out. It's so tough. Dikeledi, Caller

My son's father is there and he keeps on hurting my son. He doesn't care. Dikeledi, Caller

Immediately after her call, 702landers got in touch with Dikeledi and offered her assistance.

One of the listeners offered to get me Christmas clothes but I informed his food is what we need the most. He then opted to get us food vouchers. I am now sorted for Christmas, I am so grateful. Dikeledi, Caller

We immediately took a bath me and my son and walked to the nearby shopping centre after months of not buying food and I was so emotional. Even my son asked me if there are still people who do this. Dikeledi, Caller

I am so grateful and thank you so much to everyone. Dikeledi, Caller

