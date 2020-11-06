Professor Puleng LenkaBula appointed Unisa's first female vice-chancellor





For the first time in 148 years, the University of South Africa (Unisa) has appointed a woman as its principal and vice-chancellor.

Professor Puleng LenkaBula will take up the post in the new year.

In a statement, the University says the unanimous decision by the UNISA Council follows a rigorous selection process to fill the position, including the requisite consideration and recommendation of candidates by the Executive Committees of the UNISA Senate (SENEX) and the UNISA Institutional Forum (IF).

LenkaBula is currently the vice-rector of institutional change, student affairs and community engagement at the University of the Free State.

Congratulations to Prof Puleng @LenkaBula on being appointed the first woman Vice Chancellor of Unisa. This is brilliant! pic.twitter.com/KqRhSuQV2z — FabAcademic (@FabAcademic) November 6, 2020

2020 is really ending on a high note. Congratulations to Professor Puleng Lenkabula @LenkaBula on her appointment as the first woman Vice Chancellor at Unisa. We celebrate you, African Queen! 🙌🏾💛 pic.twitter.com/kt5yVunvpv — Theto Mahlakoana (@ThetoThakane) November 6, 2020