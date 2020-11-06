'Trump is trying cast aspersions on electoral system that voted him in in 2016'





There is still no results in the US presidential race between incumbent Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.

As things stand Biden is leading with 253 electoral collage seats and Trump is on 213.

Biden has taken the lead in Georgia.

RELATED: 'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote'

Trump has however, made unsubstantiated claims that he has been cheated out of winning the US election.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report, International Relations scholar and political commentator Dr Oscar van Heerden says it is critical that Biden has taken the lead in Georgia as it is showing that those absentee ballots were from the Democrats.

The thing about Trumps comments about illegal votes, is him trying to desperately give an impression that there is something wrong with the very electoral system that voted for him in 2016. Dr Oscar van Heerden, International Relations scholar and political commentator

Listen below to the full conversation: