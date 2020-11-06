'Trump is trying cast aspersions on electoral system that voted him in in 2016'
There is still no results in the US presidential race between incumbent Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.
As things stand Biden is leading with 253 electoral collage seats and Trump is on 213.
Biden has taken the lead in Georgia.
RELATED: 'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote'
Trump has however, made unsubstantiated claims that he has been cheated out of winning the US election.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report, International Relations scholar and political commentator Dr Oscar van Heerden says it is critical that Biden has taken the lead in Georgia as it is showing that those absentee ballots were from the Democrats.
The thing about Trumps comments about illegal votes, is him trying to desperately give an impression that there is something wrong with the very electoral system that voted for him in 2016.Dr Oscar van Heerden, International Relations scholar and political commentator
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from World
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote'
'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau.Read More
Rand doing well on news Joe Biden could win US elections
Pundits give a blow-by-blow account on the close presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.Read More
'US race close, one prefers to be in Biden's shoes, he has more pathways to win'
Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith gives more insight on the American elections.Read More
Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China
As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory
The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show.Read More
'US vote to go either way, it could be Biden victory or second term for Trump'
Pundits dissect the intricacies of the razor-tight race in the American presidential elections.Read More
'Closeness in presidential race reflects the dividedness in American politics'
Feature Story correspondent Jagruti Dave reflects on the tight race for the White House between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.Read More
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA
As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.Read More
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!
Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.Read More
US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!'
Millions more Americans vote on Tuesday in the close presidential race. Bruce Whitfield interviews CNN's Julia Chatterley.Read More