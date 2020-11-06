Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Encouragement for matrics
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rams Mabote, Chief Volunteer Officer at Future Kings
Today at 15:50
Indemnity forms & when schools can be held liable
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Shaista Singh, Associate at Sheptone and Wylie Attorneys
Today at 16:10
Service delivery impacted by budget cuts
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Eddie Rakabe, Research Manager, FIscal Policy. FFC.
Today at 16:20
Women from Sea Point help reunited homeless man with his family in DRC
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Vanessa Frankal
Today at 16:50
US Election 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
simon marks
Today at 17:10
Celebrating Saxophone Day
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Khaya Mahlangu - Musician at ...
Today at 17:20
UMama: Film by South African win gold
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Talia Smith, writer and director of UMAMA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Camissa Coffee - Come Back Coffee Campaign saves coffee shops and cafe's and increases turnover
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Theo Snyckers - co-founder at Camissa Coffee
Report says school is liable for death of boy found at bottom of pool - Lesufi

6 November 2020 3:11 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi

A report recommends disciplinary hearing for Laerskool Bekker Primary principal and teachers for Keamohetswe Seboko's death.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit the family Keamohetswe Seboko, 13 who was found dead at Laerskool Bekker Primary in Magaliesburg swimming pool in January.

His mother said then she suspected it was not drowning and that somebody may have pinned him down.

Lesufi will present an investigative report on the incident. He joins Mandy Wiener of The Midday Report for more on this.

It was a very difficult moment, to be honest, every time we have to go to these families and explain to them what happened. Now they see you as the person that's responsible for the loss of life .. the last person to be in the care of their child.

Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

I met with the family accompanied by an independent law firm that was assigned this task of investigating this matter together with our district officials. We indeed then presented the report. We have accepted the report fully as the department. The family accepted the report but there are one or two things that are still outstanding.

Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

The report purely recommends that indeed the child died out of drowning and the principal and five teachers are alleged to be responsible in terms of the thoroughness of the investigation going through the footage and interviews with affected learners and other educators. The principal and four teachers that are identified in the report should be subjected to a disciplinary hearing. Lastly, by extension the school is liable.

Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

Listen below for the full interview...


