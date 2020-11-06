Report says school is liable for death of boy found at bottom of pool - Lesufi





Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit the family Keamohetswe Seboko, 13 who was found dead at Laerskool Bekker Primary in Magaliesburg swimming pool in January.

His mother said then she suspected it was not drowning and that somebody may have pinned him down.

Lesufi will present an investigative report on the incident. He joins Mandy Wiener of The Midday Report for more on this.

It was a very difficult moment, to be honest, every time we have to go to these families and explain to them what happened. Now they see you as the person that's responsible for the loss of life .. the last person to be in the care of their child. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

I met with the family accompanied by an independent law firm that was assigned this task of investigating this matter together with our district officials. We indeed then presented the report. We have accepted the report fully as the department. The family accepted the report but there are one or two things that are still outstanding. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

The report purely recommends that indeed the child died out of drowning and the principal and five teachers are alleged to be responsible in terms of the thoroughness of the investigation going through the footage and interviews with affected learners and other educators. The principal and four teachers that are identified in the report should be subjected to a disciplinary hearing. Lastly, by extension the school is liable. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

Listen below for the full interview...