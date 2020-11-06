Randall Williams on a crusade to reign in spending in Tshwane





Tshwane executive mayor Randall Williams has announced his team and already implemented austerity measures, which include cutting catering costs and restricting international travel. No more free lunches as the city's finances are under strain. There was a deficit of R4-billion from the past fiscal year. ,

Mandy Wiener of The Midday Report speaks to Williams to unpack this.

We looked at skills, diversity, also I looked at a number of people and then afterwards I submitted a draft list to the federal leaders. I then had a Zoom meeting with the federal leaders where I had to defend my choices. Randall Williams, Executive mayor - Tshwane

They were quite satisfied with my choices after scrutinising the different candidates and I was able to announce the team yesterday. Randall Williams, Executive mayor - Tshwane

One of the reasons the Gauteng provincial government placed us under administration was for financial mismanagement. One of the examples they gave of financial mismanagement was our debtors' book that they say had spiralled out of control. Randall Williams, Executive mayor - Tshwane

