Joyous Celebration ready to bless people with second virtual show





Following the success of its first virtual show, MTN Joyous Celebration will be holding a second show on 22 November.

The award-winning gospel ensemble's show will incorporate a limited audience in line with the current Covid-19 regulations.

Founder Pastor Jabu Hlongwane says the Worship Show will feature the music and songs from the worship CD of their latest album and promises to be an electric afternoon of worship, prayer and gratitude.

He joined Azania Mosaka on 702 Unplugged.

Covid-19 disrupted the programme because the whole programme is face to face. Pastor Jabu Hlongwane, Founder - Joyous Celebration

We feel that it is the right time especially now that we are going into what would be an exciting time of celebrating Christmas but people's pockets are not so healthy and people's jobs are not in place, lives are not okay. Pastor Jabu Hlongwane, Founder - Joyous Celebration

Listen to the interview here...

Watch the full performance here:

