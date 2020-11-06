Joyous Celebration ready to bless people with second virtual show

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 20:10
Highs and Lows
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Timothy Modise
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Tim Modise
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Jay Blackhawk and Casper Swanepoel from Bikers Lives Matter NPC
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Jay Blackhawk - National Director for Bikers Lives Matter NPC South Africa
Casper Swanepoel - Representative for Bikers Lives Matter NPC
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
School indemnity form. You cannot limit your liability for gross negligence Sheptone and Wylie Attorneys Associate Shaista Singh says parents must always read and understand what they are signing. 6 November 2020 4:42 PM
Report says school is liable for death of boy found at bottom of pool - Lesufi A report recommends disciplinary hearing for Laerskool Bekker Primary principal and teachers for Keamohetswe Seboko's death. 6 November 2020 3:11 PM
Randall Williams on a crusade to reign in spending in Tshwane The new executive mayor says the city's debtors book has spiralled out of control and is implementing austerity measures. 6 November 2020 2:32 PM
View all Local
US Election 2020: 'Very uncertain hours here lie ahead,' says Simon Marks US correspondent Simon Marks says Donald Trump has made it apparent he has no intention of conceding defeat. 6 November 2020 7:20 PM
'Dudu Myeni could face 6 months jail time for revealing Mr X identity' High Court advocate Dr James Grant reflects on the implications the former SAA board chair could face for naming a key witness. 6 November 2020 7:50 AM
Nelson Mandela Bay frailties give gangs chance to loot, get community protection Global Initiative Against Transnational Crime board member Vusi Pikoli says communities protect the gangs from the police. 5 November 2020 2:01 PM
View all Politics
Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300 Pandemic? What pandemic? The world's largest coffeehouse chain is bullish on South Africa and making really massive investments. 6 November 2020 11:24 AM
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 5 November 2020 8:14 PM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
View all Business
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 3 November 2020 2:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
How time flies! It's a year since SA won the Rugby World Cup Sportswriter Lloyd Burnard says a win against New Zealand in Wellington in 2018 was a turning point. People started having belief. 2 November 2020 6:25 PM
View all Sport
I've never been so excited to play like this, it's been so long.- Dan Patlansky The renowned and fiery blues guitarist and singer/songwriter says the advice he can give to anyone is to live in the present. 6 November 2020 8:10 PM
Joyous Celebration ready to bless people with second virtual show The gospel group gives us a glimpse of what to expect from their upcoming virtual show. #702Unplugged 6 November 2020 4:07 PM
Polony-flavoured processed cheese has everyone confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 November 2020 8:36 AM
View all Entertainment
'Trump is trying cast aspersions on electoral system that voted him in in 2016' International Relations scholar and political commentator Dr Oscar van Heerden reflects on the tight presidential race in the US. 6 November 2020 1:10 PM
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote' 'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau. 5 November 2020 6:43 PM
Rand doing well on news Joe Biden could win US elections Pundits give a blow-by-blow account on the close presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. 5 November 2020 1:33 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
View all Opinion
Joyous Celebration ready to bless people with second virtual show

6 November 2020 4:07 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Joyous Celebration
#Covid19
Covid-19 regulations
livestream

The gospel group gives us a glimpse of what to expect from their upcoming virtual show. #702Unplugged

Following the success of its first virtual show, MTN Joyous Celebration will be holding a second show on 22 November.

The award-winning gospel ensemble's show will incorporate a limited audience in line with the current Covid-19 regulations.

Founder Pastor Jabu Hlongwane says the Worship Show will feature the music and songs from the worship CD of their latest album and promises to be an electric afternoon of worship, prayer and gratitude.

He joined Azania Mosaka on 702 Unplugged.

Covid-19 disrupted the programme because the whole programme is face to face.

Pastor Jabu Hlongwane, Founder - Joyous Celebration

We feel that it is the right time especially now that we are going into what would be an exciting time of celebrating Christmas but people's pockets are not so healthy and people's jobs are not in place, lives are not okay.

Pastor Jabu Hlongwane, Founder - Joyous Celebration

Listen to the interview here...

Watch the full performance here:

Remember to subscribe and hit the bell to get notifications when we post new content.


