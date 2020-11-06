Joyous Celebration ready to bless people with second virtual show
Following the success of its first virtual show, MTN Joyous Celebration will be holding a second show on 22 November.
The award-winning gospel ensemble's show will incorporate a limited audience in line with the current Covid-19 regulations.
Founder Pastor Jabu Hlongwane says the Worship Show will feature the music and songs from the worship CD of their latest album and promises to be an electric afternoon of worship, prayer and gratitude.
He joined Azania Mosaka on 702 Unplugged.
Covid-19 disrupted the programme because the whole programme is face to face.Pastor Jabu Hlongwane, Founder - Joyous Celebration
We feel that it is the right time especially now that we are going into what would be an exciting time of celebrating Christmas but people's pockets are not so healthy and people's jobs are not in place, lives are not okay.Pastor Jabu Hlongwane, Founder - Joyous Celebration
Listen to the interview here...
Watch the full performance here:
Remember to subscribe and hit the bell to get notifications when we post new content.
More from Entertainment
I've never been so excited to play like this, it's been so long.- Dan Patlansky
The renowned and fiery blues guitarist and singer/songwriter says the advice he can give to anyone is to live in the present.Read More
Polony-flavoured processed cheese has everyone confused
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Retirement village manager steals cash from dying pensioner
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Goalkeeper scores a goal just to concede a goal moments after
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] My 'sinkhole teacher' leaves everyone in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] A new foot-operated vending machine has us talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Bizarre moment as whale pushing Kayaker out the way goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable
South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!Read More
[WATCH] Family driving through end of actual rainbow goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Scientist trains magpies to exchange bottle caps for food
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More