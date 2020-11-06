School indemnity form. You cannot limit your liability for gross negligence





Have you ever signed an indemnity form?

Do you understand what the legal standing of indemnity forms is?

John Perlman speaks to Sheptone and Wylie Attorneys Associate Shaista Singh about indemnity forms and she says parents must always read and understand what they are signing.

I know at times they are presented with indemnity forms on a short period of time and told to sign or their child will not be permitted to the event or the camp. Shaista Singh, Associate - Sheptone and Wylie Attorneys

The Consumer Protection Act provides certain fundamental consumer rights and listens must be aware of these. Shaista Singh, Associate - Sheptone and Wylie Attorneys

The act specifically states that you may not exclude or limit your liability for gross negligence. Shaista Singh, Associate - Sheptone and Wylie Attorneys

