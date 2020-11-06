Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Highs and Lows
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Timothy Modise
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Tim Modise
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Jay Blackhawk and Casper Swanepoel from Bikers Lives Matter NPC
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Jay Blackhawk - National Director for Bikers Lives Matter NPC South Africa
Casper Swanepoel - Representative for Bikers Lives Matter NPC
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
School indemnity form. You cannot limit your liability for gross negligence Sheptone and Wylie Attorneys Associate Shaista Singh says parents must always read and understand what they are signing. 6 November 2020 4:42 PM
Report says school is liable for death of boy found at bottom of pool - Lesufi A report recommends disciplinary hearing for Laerskool Bekker Primary principal and teachers for Keamohetswe Seboko's death. 6 November 2020 3:11 PM
Randall Williams on a crusade to reign in spending in Tshwane The new executive mayor says the city's debtors book has spiralled out of control and is implementing austerity measures. 6 November 2020 2:32 PM
View all Local
US Election 2020: 'Very uncertain hours here lie ahead,' says Simon Marks US correspondent Simon Marks says Donald Trump has made it apparent he has no intention of conceding defeat. 6 November 2020 7:20 PM
'Dudu Myeni could face 6 months jail time for revealing Mr X identity' High Court advocate Dr James Grant reflects on the implications the former SAA board chair could face for naming a key witness. 6 November 2020 7:50 AM
Nelson Mandela Bay frailties give gangs chance to loot, get community protection Global Initiative Against Transnational Crime board member Vusi Pikoli says communities protect the gangs from the police. 5 November 2020 2:01 PM
View all Politics
Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300 Pandemic? What pandemic? The world's largest coffeehouse chain is bullish on South Africa and making really massive investments. 6 November 2020 11:24 AM
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 5 November 2020 8:14 PM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
View all Business
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 3 November 2020 2:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
How time flies! It's a year since SA won the Rugby World Cup Sportswriter Lloyd Burnard says a win against New Zealand in Wellington in 2018 was a turning point. People started having belief. 2 November 2020 6:25 PM
View all Sport
I've never been so excited to play like this, it's been so long.- Dan Patlansky The renowned and fiery blues guitarist and singer/songwriter says the advice he can give to anyone is to live in the present. 6 November 2020 8:10 PM
Joyous Celebration ready to bless people with second virtual show The gospel group gives us a glimpse of what to expect from their upcoming virtual show. #702Unplugged 6 November 2020 4:07 PM
Polony-flavoured processed cheese has everyone confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 November 2020 8:36 AM
View all Entertainment
'Trump is trying cast aspersions on electoral system that voted him in in 2016' International Relations scholar and political commentator Dr Oscar van Heerden reflects on the tight presidential race in the US. 6 November 2020 1:10 PM
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote' 'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau. 5 November 2020 6:43 PM
Rand doing well on news Joe Biden could win US elections Pundits give a blow-by-blow account on the close presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. 5 November 2020 1:33 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

US Election 2020: 'Very uncertain hours here lie ahead,' says Simon Marks

6 November 2020 7:20 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
2020 US elections
Joe Biden vs Donald Trump

US correspondent Simon Marks says Donald Trump has made it apparent he has no intention of conceding defeat.

The count for votes in the US continues and the political temperature rises. John Perman speaks to US correspondent Simon Marks to get a sense of what is happening especially regarding the things President Donald Trump saying about millions of fake ballots starting to cause create distance between people including those on his own side.

Within the next few hours, possibly even minutes, the television networks here are going project that Joe Biden is the president-elect of the United States.

Simon Marks, US Correspondent

Trump campaign talked about many irregularities in Pennsylvania. He says in Nevada there appear to be thousands of individuals who irregularly passed ballots. The statement says the president is on course to win Arizona outright and he says Biden is relying on the state for his phony claim on the White House but once the election is election is final President Trump will be re-elected.

Simon Marks, US Correspondent

Trump has made it apparent through his lawyer that he has no intention of doing what anybody under these circumstances would do, which is to concede the election and gracefully encourage his supporters to back Joe Biden as the president of the entire United States, so very uncertain hours here lie ahead.

Simon Marks, US Correspondent

Listen below for the full interview...


6 November 2020 7:20 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
2020 US elections
Joe Biden vs Donald Trump

More from Politics

dudujpegjpg

'Dudu Myeni could face 6 months jail time for revealing Mr X identity'

6 November 2020 7:50 AM

High Court advocate Dr James Grant reflects on the implications the former SAA board chair could face for naming a key witness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-1jpg

Nelson Mandela Bay frailties give gangs chance to loot, get community protection

5 November 2020 2:01 PM

Global Initiative Against Transnational Crime board member Vusi Pikoli says communities protect the gangs from the police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation next week

5 November 2020 11:44 AM

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu says Ramaphosa will address the nation after a Coronavirus Command Council meeting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201104 Dudu Myeni

Dudu Myeni publicly refused to be held accountable - Karyn Maughan

5 November 2020 7:52 AM

Pundits reflect on proceedings at state capture inquiry where former SAA board chair exercised her right not to answer questions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Raymond

Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!'

4 November 2020 8:52 PM

Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

us-sa-flagsjpg

US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA

3 November 2020 8:01 PM

As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf US Elections 2020

US Presidential Election 2020: It's evenly poised in Florida

3 November 2020 5:46 PM

US correspondent Simon Marks says important questions will be answered in the next few hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201103-yakhe-kwinana-edjpg

Former SAA board member Kwinana continues to dodge questions at Zondo commission

3 November 2020 12:53 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of the state capture inquiry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

geoffrey-makhubo-squarejpg

Discord over replacement of economic development MMC in Joburg

3 November 2020 11:29 AM

Joburg mayor and Patriotic Alliance not on the same page on who will replace Lloyd Phillips following his resignation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

water-tap-faucet-plumbing-123rf

'We have restored water in parts of Joburg that didn't have water'

3 November 2020 7:55 AM

City of Johannesburg MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Mpho Moerane gives insight on water shortages in the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

US Election 2020: 'Very uncertain hours here lie ahead,' says Simon Marks

Politics

Report says school is liable for death of boy found at bottom of pool - Lesufi

Local

702landers bring Christmas cheer to single mother after lockdown heartache

Local

EWN Highlights

Treasury defends decision to freeze increases for public sector

6 November 2020 7:43 PM

'Trespassers' can be escorted from White House, says Biden campaign

6 November 2020 7:15 PM

Zondo warns Myeni he’ll make findings with or without her version of events

6 November 2020 6:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA