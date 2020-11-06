US Election 2020: 'Very uncertain hours here lie ahead,' says Simon Marks
The count for votes in the US continues and the political temperature rises. John Perman speaks to US correspondent Simon Marks to get a sense of what is happening especially regarding the things President Donald Trump saying about millions of fake ballots starting to cause create distance between people including those on his own side.
Within the next few hours, possibly even minutes, the television networks here are going project that Joe Biden is the president-elect of the United States.Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Trump campaign talked about many irregularities in Pennsylvania. He says in Nevada there appear to be thousands of individuals who irregularly passed ballots. The statement says the president is on course to win Arizona outright and he says Biden is relying on the state for his phony claim on the White House but once the election is election is final President Trump will be re-elected.Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Trump has made it apparent through his lawyer that he has no intention of doing what anybody under these circumstances would do, which is to concede the election and gracefully encourage his supporters to back Joe Biden as the president of the entire United States, so very uncertain hours here lie ahead.Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Listen below for the full interview...
