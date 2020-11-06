I've never been so excited to play like this, it's been so long.- Dan Patlansky
Renowned and fiery blues guitarist & singer/songwriter, Dan Patlansky, is going back to his roots for an intimate show this weekend at The Venue in Melrose Arch.
Backed by a full band, Dan will be performing songs from his past, the present and a few covers that have influenced him over the years.
Azania Mosaka speaks to Dan to find out he overcomes hurdles.
I was offering guitar lessons because 200 gigs lined up for the year were cancelled. Like, I suppose, most people in the world, I had to think outside the box. Regarding the concert 'Back to My Roots,' live, it feels crazy. I must be honest I've never in my entire career been more excited to play than for tonight and tomorrow because it's been so long.Dan Patlansky - Renowned and fiery blues guitarist & singer/songwriter
We did a bunch of virtual streaming type shows and they were very well supported but it's very different to playing in an empty room. There is no energy when there is no other human beings in the room., so super excited.Dan Patlansky - Renowned and fiery blues guitarist & singer/songwriter
Also read: #COVID-19: How one artist is coping as the entertainment industry takes a knock
If I can give anyone a piece of advice, it is to live in the present. It's a life-changing thing. I tried to quit smoking my whole life, I've been smoking since I was 15 years old and I always battled to quit and finally have managed to beat habit for the past five weeks.Dan Patlansky - Renowned and fiery blues guitarist & singer/songwriter
Listen below for the full interview...
