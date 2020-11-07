IT'S VERY VERY HOT in Gauteng this weekend!
Forecaster Gauteng Weather warns of a scorching sun in the providence. This follows storms and rains experienced in the past few days.
The South African Weather Service overview shows it will be 28 degrees in Johannesburg and 31 degrees in Pretoria.
Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 7.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/qtQF0M8n58— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 7, 2020
⚠️ ALERT: VERY HOT in Gauteng this weekend!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) November 6, 2020
