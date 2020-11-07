PROJECTIONS: Joe Biden is US president-elect





Most US news networks, including Fox News, have projected that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has defeated incumbent President Donald Trump to become 46th president after winning Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Biden said on Twitter: "America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.

"The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020