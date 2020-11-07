President Ramaphosa congratulates US President-Elect Joe Biden
JOHANNESBURG - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated US President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on their victory.
CNN, NBC News and CBS News called the race in Biden's favour just before 11:30 am (1630 GMT) as an insurmountable lead in Pennsylvania took the 77-year-old over the top in the state-by-state count that decides the presidency.
On Saturday evening, Ramaphosa tweeted his support for Biden and Harris, saying "We look forward to working with you and deepening our bonds of friendship and cooperation".
We congratulate President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris and the American people on your election. We look forward to working with you and deepening our bonds of friendship and cooperation. pic.twitter.com/aajOxmL8KI— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) November 7, 2020
After the announcement by TV networks, Biden tweeted, promising to be 'president for all Americans'.
"America, I'm honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country," Biden said in a statement.
"The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a president for all Americans - whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."
America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020
The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.
I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8
Additional reporting by AFP.
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : President Ramaphosa congratulates US President-Elect Joe Biden
More from World
'Trump is trying cast aspersions on electoral system that voted him in in 2016'
International Relations scholar and political commentator Dr Oscar van Heerden reflects on the tight presidential race in the US.Read More
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote'
'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau.Read More
Rand doing well on news Joe Biden could win US elections
Pundits give a blow-by-blow account on the close presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.Read More
'US race close, one prefers to be in Biden's shoes, he has more pathways to win'
Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith gives more insight on the American elections.Read More
Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China
As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory
The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show.Read More
'US vote to go either way, it could be Biden victory or second term for Trump'
Pundits dissect the intricacies of the razor-tight race in the American presidential elections.Read More
'Closeness in presidential race reflects the dividedness in American politics'
Feature Story correspondent Jagruti Dave reflects on the tight race for the White House between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.Read More
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA
As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.Read More
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!
Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.Read More
More from Local
IT'S VERY VERY HOT in Gauteng this weekend!
The South African Weather Service overview shows it will be 28 degrees in Johannesburg and 31 degrees in Pretoria.Read More
School indemnity form. You cannot limit your liability for gross negligence
Sheptone and Wylie Attorneys Associate Shaista Singh says parents must always read and understand what they are signing.Read More
Report says school is liable for death of boy found at bottom of pool - Lesufi
A report recommends disciplinary hearing for Laerskool Bekker Primary principal and teachers for Keamohetswe Seboko's death.Read More
Randall Williams on a crusade to reign in spending in Tshwane
The new executive mayor says the city's debtors book has spiralled out of control and is implementing austerity measures.Read More
Professor Puleng LenkaBula appointed Unisa's first female vice-chancellor
For the first time in 148 years, the University of South Africa has appointed a woman as its principal and vice-chancellor.Read More
702landers bring Christmas cheer to single mother after lockdown heartache
Eight months after losing her freelancing job, Dikeledi was able to buy groceries with the help of 702landers. #LetsWalkTheTalkRead More
Grading system leaves Mandela house in Alexandra in shambles
Legendary musician Sipho 'Hotstix" Mabuse says issue of heritage sites in the country is a soar point, people do not understand.Read More
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'
Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
Dudu Myeni is hindering and obstructing the commission in its function - expert
University of Cape Town Associate Public Law Professor Cathy Powell says it now becomes less safe for people to testify.Read More
Nelson Mandela Bay frailties give gangs chance to loot, get community protection
Global Initiative Against Transnational Crime board member Vusi Pikoli says communities protect the gangs from the police.Read More