South Africans take to the streets for Walk the Talk... with a difference





For the past 19 years, 702 has brought the residents of Johannesburg together in their thousands to walk the city streets as one community.

This year, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant that the station and its listeners have had to adapt - moving this iconic mass participation event into the virtual space and encouraging listeners to take a reflective walk in their own communities for causes close to their heart.

The station.s own aim is to break the stigma associated with this virus and to support those who lost loved ones, who were unable to celebrate key milestones among family or friends, and who lost their income and livelihoods. In addition, a portion of all entry fees will be used to provide masks to select charities.

One delightful benefit of a virtual Walk the Talk has been the ability to open up this iconic event to people across the country - with no set route, listeners may clock in the kilometers wherever they see fit - like Bruce Whitfield, who is walking the talk on a golf course in Paarl, Western Cape, as he competes in the BCX Supersport Shootout "meeting lots of interesting people and having a fabulous time" - but still walking for a purpose.

In a time like we're in in South Africa at the moment, I don't think that there is a worthier cause. Bruce Whitfield

Listen to Bruce in conversation with Refiloe Mpakanyane to find out what he is walking for.

Bruce is by no means the only 702 presenter taking to the streets (or parks, or golf courses) this morning - Clement Manyathela has already shared his Walk the Talk 2020 selfie!

#702VirtualWalk Let’s Walk The Talk. Walking for good governance and Accountability —after the looting we witnessed during this global pandemic. Looting of funds much needed for government’s comprehensive response to the virus. @Radio702 pic.twitter.com/iUpi31Jre0 — Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) November 8, 2020

Follow the action and share your pictures on social media using #WTT2020, and stay tuned to 702.