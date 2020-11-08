Streaming issues? Report here
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule

8 November 2020 4:11 PM
by Sifiso Zulu
Ace Magashule
Joe Biden
2020 US presidential election

Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Ace Magashule said he hopes US-President Elect Joe Biden will respect the independence of other countries and lift sanctions against Zimbabwe.

Magashule was speaking on the sidelines of an ANC campaign trail in Johannesburg’s West Rand ahead of Wednesday's by-elections.

He said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs.

“They must also understand that they can’t be telling the world what to do.”

There are hopes Biden will adopt policies that will restore links with the African continent and the rest of the world.

Experts say Donald Trump ignored Africa for much of his term, occasionally blasting its leaders.

WATCH: Biden: This is a time to heal America

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule


