We believe these people are thieves. The big city machines are corrupt - Trump





US President Donald Trump says the projections showing that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the presidential election are a result of theft.

"We believe these people are thieves. The big city machines are corrupt. This was a stolen election. Best pollster in Britain wrote this morning that this clearly was a stolen election, that it’s impossible to imagine that Biden outran Obama in some of these states."

He added: "We should look at the votes. We’re just beginning the tabulation stage. We should look at these allegations. We’re seeing a number of affidavits that there has been voter fraud. We have a history in this country of election problems."