We believe these people are thieves. The big city machines are corrupt - Trump
US President Donald Trump says the projections showing that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the presidential election are a result of theft.
"We believe these people are thieves. The big city machines are corrupt. This was a stolen election. Best pollster in Britain wrote this morning that this clearly was a stolen election, that it’s impossible to imagine that Biden outran Obama in some of these states."
He added: "We should look at the votes. We’re just beginning the tabulation stage. We should look at these allegations. We’re seeing a number of affidavits that there has been voter fraud. We have a history in this country of election problems."
“We believe these people are thieves. The big city machines are corrupt. This was a stolen election. Best pollster in Britain wrote this morning that this clearly was a stolen election, that it’s impossible to imagine that Biden outran Obama in some of these states.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2020
More from Politics
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule
Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs.Read More
PROJECTIONS: Joe Biden is US president-elect
Most US news networks have projected that Joe Biden has defeated incumbent President Donald Trump, including Fox News.Read More
US Election 2020: 'Very uncertain hours here lie ahead,' says Simon Marks
US correspondent Simon Marks says Donald Trump has made it apparent he has no intention of conceding defeat.Read More
'Dudu Myeni could face 6 months jail time for revealing Mr X identity'
High Court advocate Dr James Grant reflects on the implications the former SAA board chair could face for naming a key witness.Read More
Nelson Mandela Bay frailties give gangs chance to loot, get community protection
Global Initiative Against Transnational Crime board member Vusi Pikoli says communities protect the gangs from the police.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation next week
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu says Ramaphosa will address the nation after a Coronavirus Command Council meeting.Read More
Dudu Myeni publicly refused to be held accountable - Karyn Maughan
Pundits reflect on proceedings at state capture inquiry where former SAA board chair exercised her right not to answer questions.Read More
Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!'
Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA
As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.Read More
US Presidential Election 2020: It's evenly poised in Florida
US correspondent Simon Marks says important questions will be answered in the next few hours.Read More