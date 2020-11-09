Thank you South Africa for virtually walking the talk for worthy causes





It's known as one of the world's biggest walking events and it's been a roaring success again this year - You did it! And this year, because of lockdown, it was a virtual event.

For the past 19 years, 702 has brought the residents of Johannesburg together in their thousands to walk the city streets as one community.

702's Azania Mosaka captured walking for small businesses and entrepreneurs who have been negatively affected by COVID-19. #Coronahope

This year, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant that the station and its listeners have had to adapt - moving this iconic mass participation event into the virtual space and encouraging listeners to take a reflective walk in their own communities for causes close to their heart.

A special thank you to the South African National Blood Service.

Here are some of the highlights:

Twitter user, Nomvula (Vuvu007) walked for her late mother who lost her life recently.

While most were walking for a cause dear to them, 2020 has been a tough so no wonder some took the occasion to just have some fun and put their troubles behind them.

Walking under the spring sun is not an easy task, so after completing their walk, took to the socials to celebrate their triumph with us.

702's first-ever virtual Walk the Talk was a great success and we truly thank you for walking with us to a shared vision of making what remains of a tough year, great!