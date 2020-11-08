Trees blown by storms cause out(r)age in Jozi surburbs
Residents in areas such as Lombardy East, Lyndhurst, Norword had to endure on-off power disturbances on Sunday. City Power said this was due to two outages affecting Sebenza line supplying close to 20 substation feeding eastern and north-eastern Joburg. "The cause was the trees blown by storms around Bedfordview. The trees are being cut near and around the servitude and power will be restored in a moment."
While the utility kept updating the residents about the problem and action taken, many took to Twitter to register their displeasure, especially since there have been power interruptions for the past two or three weekends.
We had two outages affecting Sebenza line supplying close to 20 substation feeding eastern and north-eastern Joburg.— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) November 8, 2020
The cause was the trees blown by storms around Bedfordview. The trees are being cut near and around the servitude and power will be restored in a moment.
#Update #SebenzaProspect #Update #SebenzaProspect— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) November 8, 2020
Emergency work in progress. The Sebenza Prospect 2 275kV line has been isolated for the purpose of cutting trees close to the line. These trees were found to be the fault of the earlier trip.👇^HN pic.twitter.com/tHHoZRzgQs
