Transforming higher education landscape is Prof Puleng LenkaBula top priority





In a historic first, the University of South Africa (Unisa) has appointed a woman as its principal and vice-chancellor.

Professor Puleng LenkaBula will take up the post in the new year and says her appointment is due to merit and not because of her gender.

She joins Bongani Bingwa to discuss her appointment.

This is a cause that I am willing and committed with the hope of transforming the higher education landscape Professor Puleng LenkaBula , Incoming vice-chancellor - Unisa

She says universities by nature are social institutes that have to serve the public good through knowledge and innovation.

Universities have not been successful in ensuring that there are sites where the democratisation process, the inventions that respond to questions that societies grapple with are addressed. I think transformation should be ensuring that people living with disabilities are embraced within the university and nature their knowledge. Professor Puleng LenkaBula , Incoming vice-chancellor - Unisa

