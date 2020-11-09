Lumko Dyantyi gets new drums courtesy of reader who saw his story





Lumko Dyantyi gets new drums courtesy of a reader who saw his story

After 14-year-old Lumko Dyantyi built himself a drum kit using buckets and garden tools, Charlotte Collins saw the story and decided to donated real drums to the young man.

