[VIDEO] Helicopter carrying donor heart crashes onto roof but heart is saved

Helicopter carrying donor heart crashes onto the roof but the heart is saved

Social media is talking after a horrifying moment as a helicopter crashed onto the roof of a hospital while carrying donor's heart. But, luckily the heart was saved.

