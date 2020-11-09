[VIDEO] Helicopter carrying donor heart crashes onto roof but heart is saved
Helicopter carrying donor heart crashes onto the roof but the heart is saved
Social media is talking after a horrifying moment as a helicopter crashed onto the roof of a hospital while carrying donor's heart. But, luckily the heart was saved.
Watch the video below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
