Andile Ngcaba's R440m case: Discrimination still alive in workplaces - lawyer
Businessman Andile Ngcaba is taking his former employer Dimension Data to court over allegations of unfair remuneration.
Ngcaba was the company's executive chairperson for 12 years and claims to have discovered that he was being paid less than his white colleagues.
Ngcaba is claiming over R440 million in damages.
- R261 million worth of unpaid bonuses under Dimension Data’s long-term incentives payment schemes.
- R170 million in damages, as he believes Dimension Data has breached is obligations to avoid discriminatory practices.
- R10 million because Ngcaba’s 'feelings and dignity were injured.'
Clement Manyathela speaks to Ngcaba's spokesperson Yolande Tabo who explains how the revelations came about.
He became aware of the breach in a Dimension Data Middle-East Africa meeting in 2016.Yolande Tabo, Spokesperson for Andile Ngcaba
Upon realising this, he immediately challenged this where he with his senior colleagues in South Africa and as a last resort, he travelled to Japan to raise this issue to no avail.Yolande Tabo, Spokesperson for Andile Ngcaba
Tabo says there was no deal reached with Ngcaba, however, the company said he is paid from the BEE scheme.
In fact, there was a blatant racial slur that suggested that Ngcaba was the one being greedy and that he was paid enough as part of the BEE scheme.Yolande Tabo, Spokesperson for Andile Ngcaba
The case between Ngcaba and Dimension Data will take place in the Gauteng High Court on Tuesday 10 November.
Employment attorney Dustan Farrel says discrimination and the injustices of apartheid continue.
Discrimination is still very well alive in the workplace.Dustan Farrel, Employment attorney
Generally, people don't have the resources to take on a big corporate to establish and to prove the discrimination.Dustan Farrel, Employment attorney
Listen to the full interview below...
