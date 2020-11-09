I can't get a job because Myeni and Kwinana ruined my career - whistleblower
We have heard some shocking testimony from the former SAA Technical board chair Yakhe Kwinana.
She was also a board member at South African Airways. She was on the stand at the state capture inquiry - being grilled about her involvement in tender irregularities during her tenure at the airline.
Often when we talk about how exposed some people are, or exposure of some irregularities, we don’t spend more time, acknowledging the people that put their foot down, to say no to illegal deals. The whistleblowers who lost their jobs for doing the right thing.
Clement Manyathela speaks to someone who stood his ground against Kwinana and Dudu Myeni (who was SAA board chair) to help us understand how rogue some board members were at SAA ... and tell us how difficult it was for him working with such people.
Dr Masimba Dahwa was the chief procurement officer for SAA when Kwinana was a board member.
I am very emotional. Throughout the week I was glued to my laptop watching all the proceedings. It brought back the bad memories and experiences I had experiences under the two ladies at SSA. I expected to see remorsefulness and repentant individuals but that appeared not to be the case as they continued to lie under oath, refusing things had overwhelming evidence.Masimba Dahwa, Former chief procurement officer - SAA
And the two continued with their hate messages because I couldn't believe Yakhe Kwinana talking badly about, for instance, the acting CEO Thuli Mpshe. It was unbelievable. And yet these are things that really happened where there is even evidence to that effect.Masimba Dahwa, Former chief procurement officer - SAA
Up to now I am still traumatised and distressed because you can imagine, qualified and experienced, having the national experiences in society and in procurement five years later I can't get a job because they had to destroy and ruin my career. And three is also damage to the livelihood of my children. I can't send my children to a school of choice, my house was repossessed by the bank all because I was doing my job well, something that I never went through in the last 20 years.Masimba Dahwa, Former chief procurement officer - SAA
I've watched the ladies bringing to the Zondo commission top lawyers to save defend their lives and wrongdoing, what a shame.Masimba Dahwa, Former chief procurement officer - SAA
Dr Dahwa says he was accused of being anti-transformation during the awarding of a Swissport contract. He did not have a problem with 30% being given to a South African company he insisted that an open tender-process be followed.
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
Andile Ngcaba's R440m case: Discrimination still alive in workplaces - lawyer
Employment attorney Dustan Farrel says discrimination and the injustices of apartheid continue in the workplace.Read More
Thank you South Africa for virtually walking the talk for worthy causes
Thousands of people took part in the virtual Walk the Talk with 702 on Sunday. Here are just SOME of the highlights.Read More
Transforming higher education landscape is Prof Puleng LenkaBula top priority
Unisa's newly appointed vice-chancellor reflects on her new job and what she hopes to achieve.Read More
Trees blown by storms cause out(r)age in Jozi surburbs
City Power had two outages affecting Sebenza line supplying close to 20 substation feeding eastern and north-eastern Joburg.Read More
President Ramaphosa congratulates US President-Elect Joe Biden
On Saturday evening, Cyril Ramaphosa tweeted his support for Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.Read More
IT'S VERY VERY HOT in Gauteng this weekend!
The South African Weather Service overview shows it will be 28 degrees in Johannesburg and 31 degrees in Pretoria.Read More
School indemnity form. You cannot limit your liability for gross negligence
Sheptone and Wylie Attorneys Associate Shaista Singh says parents must always read and understand what they are signing.Read More
Report says school is liable for death of boy found at bottom of pool - Lesufi
A report recommends disciplinary hearing for Laerskool Bekker Primary principal and teachers for Keamohetswe Seboko's death.Read More
Randall Williams on a crusade to reign in spending in Tshwane
The new executive mayor says the city's debtors book has spiralled out of control and is implementing austerity measures.Read More
Professor Puleng LenkaBula appointed Unisa's first female vice-chancellor
For the first time in 148 years, the University of South Africa has appointed a woman as its principal and vice-chancellor.Read More