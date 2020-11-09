I can't get a job because Myeni and Kwinana ruined my career - whistleblower





We have heard some shocking testimony from the former SAA Technical board chair Yakhe Kwinana.

She was also a board member at South African Airways. She was on the stand at the state capture inquiry - being grilled about her involvement in tender irregularities during her tenure at the airline.

Often when we talk about how exposed some people are, or exposure of some irregularities, we don’t spend more time, acknowledging the people that put their foot down, to say no to illegal deals. The whistleblowers who lost their jobs for doing the right thing.

Clement Manyathela speaks to someone who stood his ground against Kwinana and Dudu Myeni (who was SAA board chair) to help us understand how rogue some board members were at SAA ... and tell us how difficult it was for him working with such people.

Dr Masimba Dahwa was the chief procurement officer for SAA when Kwinana was a board member.

I am very emotional. Throughout the week I was glued to my laptop watching all the proceedings. It brought back the bad memories and experiences I had experiences under the two ladies at SSA. I expected to see remorsefulness and repentant individuals but that appeared not to be the case as they continued to lie under oath, refusing things had overwhelming evidence. Masimba Dahwa, Former chief procurement officer - SAA

And the two continued with their hate messages because I couldn't believe Yakhe Kwinana talking badly about, for instance, the acting CEO Thuli Mpshe. It was unbelievable. And yet these are things that really happened where there is even evidence to that effect. Masimba Dahwa, Former chief procurement officer - SAA

Up to now I am still traumatised and distressed because you can imagine, qualified and experienced, having the national experiences in society and in procurement five years later I can't get a job because they had to destroy and ruin my career. And three is also damage to the livelihood of my children. I can't send my children to a school of choice, my house was repossessed by the bank all because I was doing my job well, something that I never went through in the last 20 years. Masimba Dahwa, Former chief procurement officer - SAA

I've watched the ladies bringing to the Zondo commission top lawyers to save defend their lives and wrongdoing, what a shame. Masimba Dahwa, Former chief procurement officer - SAA

Dr Dahwa says he was accused of being anti-transformation during the awarding of a Swissport contract. He did not have a problem with 30% being given to a South African company he insisted that an open tender-process be followed.

