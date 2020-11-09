Multiple-front probe ongoing but Montana’s ANC bombshell sheds some light
The Daily Maverick reports that former Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) boss Lucky Montana has made startling and detailed claims about alleged financial dealings involving the African National Congress (ANC), its former treasurer-general, Zweli Mkhize, and Maria Gomes, an Angolan businesswoman who in 2013 and 2014 secured a R40-million slice of Prasa’s infamous R3.5-billion “tall trains” contract.
In an exclusive interview with Scorpio, Montana has alleged that he and Mkhize regularly met with Gomes at her and her husband’s house in Johannesburg in the period after Prasa had awarded the controversial locomotives contract to Swifambo Rail Leasing. Zweli Mkhize supplied bank details to Prasa "tall trains" beneficiary.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh to find out more.
Lucky Montana is alleging that in the period after the controversial train tender awarded by Prasa, there were these successive meetings at the Sandton home of Maria Gomes, who Montana now has been painted as somebody who not only had normal business interests in South Africa but also very clearly operated as an ANC fundraiser.Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - Scorpio
Now Montana is alleging that during these, Dr Mkhize, of course, that time had been the ANC treasurer-general and by its nature in his position would have been intimately involved in ANC fundraising. Montana is alleging that Mkhize had instructed or requested that Gomez transfer money to certain accounts which would have been for the benefit of the ANC but somewhat interesting is that Montana still maintains this was not corrupt because the donations would have been unrelated to the train deal.Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - Scorpio
The process is ongoing. There is definitely a multiple-front investigation ongoing.Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - Scorpio
