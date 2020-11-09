Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
9 November 2020
ZOOM: Mondia launches Monsooq in South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paolo Rizzardini - Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Board Member at Mondia
Today at 19:08
Business Book feature: CART ARY9 - 25’15 ' How I Built This by Guy Raz
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Guy Raz - Podcast Host & Author at How I Built This
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money: Ralf Schmitt Ndlovu Youth Choir Conductor
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralf Schmitt - Conductor at Roedean Girls Choir
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor

9 November 2020 5:03 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Donald Trump
President-elect Joe Biden
Kamila harris

Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has been projected to win the United States elections against his counterpart incumbent Donald Trump.

Biden and his running mater Kamala Harris in the early hours of Sunday morning gave a victory speech, with widespread celebrations across various cities in the US.

RELATED: President Ramaphosa congratulates US President-Elect Joe Biden

However, Trump has again refused to admit defeat and tried to sow doubt about the election results.

He maintains that the election was stolen and the was fraud.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to International relations scholar and political commentator Dr Oscar Van Heerden and International Relations and Cooperation minister Naledi Pandor to give more insight on the US elections.

As Africans who often see the absence of democratic processes and democratic acceptance, we are watching with horror at what is happening in the US.

Naledi Pandor, Minister - International Relations and Cooperation

She says she hopes that the US which has one of the most established democracies in the world, will soon get its affairs in order and accept that Biden received both majority college votes as well as a popular vote.

Kamala Harris's appointment is a major advancement for all women in the world. It is fantastic for gender equality and the struggle for women worldwide.

Naledi Pandor, Minister - International Relations and Cooperation

Van Heerden says even though there are disputes, Saturday's pronouncements are the results.

I know lots of people don't like Trump but we must give the Republicans the benefit of the doubt as the legal systems allow for any party to question the results and call for a recount.

Dr Oscar van Heerden, International relations scholar and political commentator

Listen below to the full conversation:


