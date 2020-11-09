Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor
Democratic nominee Joe Biden has been projected to win the United States elections against his counterpart incumbent Donald Trump.
Biden and his running mater Kamala Harris in the early hours of Sunday morning gave a victory speech, with widespread celebrations across various cities in the US.
RELATED: President Ramaphosa congratulates US President-Elect Joe Biden
However, Trump has again refused to admit defeat and tried to sow doubt about the election results.
He maintains that the election was stolen and the was fraud.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to International relations scholar and political commentator Dr Oscar Van Heerden and International Relations and Cooperation minister Naledi Pandor to give more insight on the US elections.
As Africans who often see the absence of democratic processes and democratic acceptance, we are watching with horror at what is happening in the US.Naledi Pandor, Minister - International Relations and Cooperation
She says she hopes that the US which has one of the most established democracies in the world, will soon get its affairs in order and accept that Biden received both majority college votes as well as a popular vote.
Kamala Harris's appointment is a major advancement for all women in the world. It is fantastic for gender equality and the struggle for women worldwide.Naledi Pandor, Minister - International Relations and Cooperation
Van Heerden says even though there are disputes, Saturday's pronouncements are the results.
I know lots of people don't like Trump but we must give the Republicans the benefit of the doubt as the legal systems allow for any party to question the results and call for a recount.Dr Oscar van Heerden, International relations scholar and political commentator
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from World
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming'
Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols.Read More
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule
Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs.Read More
President Ramaphosa congratulates US President-Elect Joe Biden
On Saturday evening, Cyril Ramaphosa tweeted his support for Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.Read More
'Trump is trying cast aspersions on electoral system that voted him in in 2016'
International Relations scholar and political commentator Dr Oscar van Heerden reflects on the tight presidential race in the US.Read More
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote'
'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau.Read More
Rand doing well on news Joe Biden could win US elections
Pundits give a blow-by-blow account on the close presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.Read More
'US race close, one prefers to be in Biden's shoes, he has more pathways to win'
Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith gives more insight on the American elections.Read More
Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China
As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory
The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show.Read More
'US vote to go either way, it could be Biden victory or second term for Trump'
Pundits dissect the intricacies of the razor-tight race in the American presidential elections.Read More