Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor





Democratic nominee Joe Biden has been projected to win the United States elections against his counterpart incumbent Donald Trump.

Biden and his running mater Kamala Harris in the early hours of Sunday morning gave a victory speech, with widespread celebrations across various cities in the US.

However, Trump has again refused to admit defeat and tried to sow doubt about the election results.

He maintains that the election was stolen and the was fraud.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to International relations scholar and political commentator Dr Oscar Van Heerden and International Relations and Cooperation minister Naledi Pandor to give more insight on the US elections.

As Africans who often see the absence of democratic processes and democratic acceptance, we are watching with horror at what is happening in the US. Naledi Pandor, Minister - International Relations and Cooperation

She says she hopes that the US which has one of the most established democracies in the world, will soon get its affairs in order and accept that Biden received both majority college votes as well as a popular vote.

Kamala Harris's appointment is a major advancement for all women in the world. It is fantastic for gender equality and the struggle for women worldwide. Naledi Pandor, Minister - International Relations and Cooperation

Van Heerden says even though there are disputes, Saturday's pronouncements are the results.

I know lots of people don't like Trump but we must give the Republicans the benefit of the doubt as the legal systems allow for any party to question the results and call for a recount. Dr Oscar van Heerden, International relations scholar and political commentator

