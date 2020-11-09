Master KG 'must not be a one-hit wonder' as he bags Best African Act award
South African hitmaker Master KG bagged an international award.
The Jerusalema hitmaker won the Best African Act at the 2020 MTV EMAs.
He was nominated alongside fellow South African artists DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small, as well as other major African artists from across the continent.
Mandy Weiner speaks to The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe about the awards.
We get one-hit wonders every now and then, Master KG needs to make sure he uses this attention that is on him very well.Lwazi Hadebe, Entertainment Journalist - The Post Officially
He should hire a good team behind him so that when he is doing anything amazing people get it very quickly.Lwazi Hadebe, Entertainment Journalist - The Post Officially
Shout out to South Africa's very own @MasterKGsa for bringing a win home! #MTVEMA pic.twitter.com/3hirCAYNN1— MTVAfrica (@MTVAfrica) November 8, 2020
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Entertainment
Lumko Dyantyi gets new drums courtesy of reader who saw his story
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[VIDEO] Helicopter carrying donor heart crashes onto roof but heart is saved
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
I've never been so excited to play like this, it's been so long - Dan Patlansky
The renowned and fiery blues guitarist and singer/songwriter says the advice he can give to anyone is to live in the present.Read More
Joyous Celebration ready to bless people with second virtual show
The gospel group gives us a glimpse of what to expect from their upcoming virtual show. #702UnpluggedRead More
Polony-flavoured processed cheese has everyone confused
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Retirement village manager steals cash from dying pensioner
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Goalkeeper scores a goal just to concede a goal moments after
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] My 'sinkhole teacher' leaves everyone in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] A new foot-operated vending machine has us talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Bizarre moment as whale pushing Kayaker out the way goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More