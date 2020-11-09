Master KG 'must not be a one-hit wonder' as he bags Best African Act award





South African hitmaker Master KG bagged an international award.

The Jerusalema hitmaker won the Best African Act at the 2020 MTV EMAs.

He was nominated alongside fellow South African artists DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small, as well as other major African artists from across the continent.

Mandy Weiner speaks to The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe about the awards.

We get one-hit wonders every now and then, Master KG needs to make sure he uses this attention that is on him very well. Lwazi Hadebe, Entertainment Journalist - The Post Officially

He should hire a good team behind him so that when he is doing anything amazing people get it very quickly. Lwazi Hadebe, Entertainment Journalist - The Post Officially

Shout out to South Africa's very own @MasterKGsa for bringing a win home! #MTVEMA pic.twitter.com/3hirCAYNN1 — MTVAfrica (@MTVAfrica) November 8, 2020

