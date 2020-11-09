Lungisa admits racist rant against Kganyago was offensive to black citizens
JOHANNESBURG - Convicted criminal and former Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality councillor, Andile Lungisa, has admitted that his racist rant aimed at the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) governor Lesetja Kganyago had a negative impact on the dignity of every black person in the country.
Lungisa had to apologise publicly for several offensive tweets criticising Kganyago and calling him the k-word last year.
The Eastern Cape High Court confirmed a settlement was reached between the two.
In his written apology, Lungisa admitted there was no justification for having used the k-word considering the history of its use in South Africa.
Kganyago sued Lungisa for R500,000 million for defamation, but agreed to drop the charge if Lungisa apologised to all black South Africans.
• ALSO READ: Andile Lungisa retracts remarks made about SCA judges in criminal case
The Sarb’s spokesperson Thoraya Pandy said it was never about the money.
“Oftentimes people make statements that are unfounded but also statements that are hurtful not only to the governor in this instance, but also to all black South Africans,” Pandy said.
Kganyago accepted the apology.
Lungisa is still serving a two-year sentence in Port Elizabeth for attacking a councillor with a glass jug during a chaotic council sitting in 2016.
