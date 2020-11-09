'Civil servants earn too much and do too little'
Wages in the private sector fell by 8% between the first and second quarter of 2020 as companies reacted to protect themselves amid the Covid-19 crisis.
The total wage bill of the private sector, when accounting for those who lost their jobs, fell by 15%.
In the public sector, however, wages rose by 1%.
RELATED: Middleclass incomes have recovered almost fully since hard lockdown – FNB data
The real cost of the public sector wage bill has increased by 51% in the past 12 years, driven by salary hikes that outstripped inflation and GDP per capita growth year in and year out.
Right now, the average public sector salary is 4.7 times South Africa’s per capita GDP.
Wages in the public sector will grow by 1.8% this year and by 0.8% over the next three years, a better outcome than what is forecasted in the private sector.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA.
Our public sector service is unusually well-remunerated…Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership SA
The public sector wage bill exceeds 50% of the country’s revenues… For a country that has problems… we need to rein in public spending… Normal companies will tell you that payroll can’t exceed 35% of revenues… it’s not sustainable…Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership SA
We’re at risk of losing our economic sovereignty… and further downgrades… We’re at risk of being another failed African state… if we refuse a rational discussion…Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership SA
If the private sector flourishes, then we’re in a better situation to create jobs…Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership SA
[Civil servants get paid too much for what they do] That is a fact.Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership SA
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Civil servants earn too much and do too little'
More from Business
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)Read More
New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch
Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes.Read More
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming'
Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols.Read More
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)
Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.Read More
Banks must get over 'Please DM us' because customers want a public response
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says banks need to hire more people and train them on how to handle queries online.Read More
Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300
Pandemic? What pandemic? The world's largest coffeehouse chain is bullish on South Africa and making really massive investments.Read More
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie.Read More
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'
Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
Sappi's debt rises to R31b, CEO optimistic about market recovery mid-2021
Sappi CEO Steve Binnie discusses the severe impact of the Covid pandemic and the growing opportunities in high-end packaging.Read More
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote'
'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau.Read More