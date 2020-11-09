



Wages in the private sector fell by 8% between the first and second quarter of 2020 as companies reacted to protect themselves amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The total wage bill of the private sector, when accounting for those who lost their jobs, fell by 15%.

In the public sector, however, wages rose by 1%.

The real cost of the public sector wage bill has increased by 51% in the past 12 years, driven by salary hikes that outstripped inflation and GDP per capita growth year in and year out.

Right now, the average public sector salary is 4.7 times South Africa’s per capita GDP.

Wages in the public sector will grow by 1.8% this year and by 0.8% over the next three years, a better outcome than what is forecasted in the private sector.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA.

Our public sector service is unusually well-remunerated… Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership SA

The public sector wage bill exceeds 50% of the country’s revenues… For a country that has problems… we need to rein in public spending… Normal companies will tell you that payroll can’t exceed 35% of revenues… it’s not sustainable… Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership SA

We’re at risk of losing our economic sovereignty… and further downgrades… We’re at risk of being another failed African state… if we refuse a rational discussion… Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership SA

If the private sector flourishes, then we’re in a better situation to create jobs… Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership SA

[Civil servants get paid too much for what they do] That is a fact. Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership SA

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Civil servants earn too much and do too little'