Banks must get over 'Please DM us' because customers want a public response





Banks are on a deficit when it comes to interacting with costumers via social media platforms.

According to data technology business, BrandsEye’s latest SA Banking Sentiment Index African Bank has been ranked first and Discovery bank based on 500,000 social media posts.

Only African Bank scored a positive ranking of 2.6% in BrandsEye’s report released on Monday morning, with the rest scoring various degrees of negative, from Capitec Bank at -4.7% to Absa at -17.6%, FNB at -19.7% and Discovery Bank with -22.3%.

Ray White speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about the report.

What I have noticed is that some banks do engage and some engage very well but the standard thing they need to get over is the cut and paste of we are so sorry to hear that, please DM us your details. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

There is a lot that needs to be done by banks and other corporates to get over that please DM us and actually understand that the customers are now choosing to engage in a way that others get to witness. They want a public response. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler says banks need to upscale their social media response.

They need to get more people on the job and train them. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Listen to the full interview below...