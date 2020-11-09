US election: We're heading for long drawn-out battle - Correspondent Simon Marks





On Saturday there was a sense of relief when CNN made projections after results in Pennsylvania.

US President Donald has since not said a thing but he has not surrendered yet. The Republicans are protesting.

We speak to US correspondent Simon Marks about the latest regarding the election.

It's definitely not over yet. Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham says it will be insane for President Trump to concede defeat to Joe Biden given what he claims are allegations of irregularity at the polls in several states. He is talking about the probability of Republicans Tweeting the results of the election in Georgia and Arizona. He believes that by the times the votes are counted in those two states Donald Trump will either be declared the winner or there will be within such a slim margin behind Joe Biden that he will challenge the vote counting there. Simon Marks, US Correspondent

Lindsey Graham: If Trump concedes election, Republicans will "never" elect another president https://t.co/LQFxpUaQX4 pic.twitter.com/x2YqqPLUIQ — The Hill (@thehill) November 9, 2020

I think generally what Lindsey Graham and those around the president are indicating is that we are now going to be witnessing a very long-drawn-out battle here for many weeks to come because President Trump is considering addressing rallies trying to energise his supporters in a bid to get them to reject the outcome of this election. x Simon Marks, US Correspondent

We are heading down very rapidly towards a very dangerous road here. Simon Marks, US Correspondent

