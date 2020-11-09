Communities take City of Joburg to court as 'our people are billed incorrectly'





The Local Development and Economic Civil Association (LDECA)is enraged with the treatment they are getting from the City of Johannesburg.

The association is taking the city to court over rental billing and meter tampering. They say they are tired of the city's incorrect billing system.

The communities include Eldorado Park, Ennerdale, Klipspruit, Klipspruit West, Bushkoppies, Orange Farm, Mondeor, Ormonde, Ridgeway, South Hill, Glenvista, Rivonia, Riverlea, Rosettenville, Turffontein, Lenasia, Noordgesig and Lenasia South.

Speaking to Ray White, LDECA chairperson Majiet Amien says they are going to the high court over the billing issue.

This is bigger than both of us, the government is mistreating our community and our people. A lot of people are billing our people incorrectly. Majiet Amien, Chairperson - Local Development and Economic Civil Association

We have a lot of people who can't afford the water and lights and they are being billed millions and they are pensioners. Majiet Amien, Chairperson - Local Development and Economic Civil Association

Amien says if your parents pass away, you inherit the bill from government and that is wrong.

Government is saying this debt belongs to you and you have to pay it. If a person passes on, the debt also passes on. Majiet Amien, Chairperson - Local Development and Economic Civil Association

