Communities take City of Joburg to court as 'our people are billed incorrectly'
The Local Development and Economic Civil Association (LDECA)is enraged with the treatment they are getting from the City of Johannesburg.
The association is taking the city to court over rental billing and meter tampering. They say they are tired of the city's incorrect billing system.
The communities include Eldorado Park, Ennerdale, Klipspruit, Klipspruit West, Bushkoppies, Orange Farm, Mondeor, Ormonde, Ridgeway, South Hill, Glenvista, Rivonia, Riverlea, Rosettenville, Turffontein, Lenasia, Noordgesig and Lenasia South.
Speaking to Ray White, LDECA chairperson Majiet Amien says they are going to the high court over the billing issue.
This is bigger than both of us, the government is mistreating our community and our people. A lot of people are billing our people incorrectly.Majiet Amien, Chairperson - Local Development and Economic Civil Association
We have a lot of people who can't afford the water and lights and they are being billed millions and they are pensioners.Majiet Amien, Chairperson - Local Development and Economic Civil Association
Amien says if your parents pass away, you inherit the bill from government and that is wrong.
Government is saying this debt belongs to you and you have to pay it. If a person passes on, the debt also passes on.Majiet Amien, Chairperson - Local Development and Economic Civil Association
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Banks must get over 'Please DM us' because customers want a public response
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says banks need to hire more people and train them on how to handle queries online.Read More
Lungisa admits racist rant against Kganyago was offensive to black citizens
Andile Lungisa had to apologise publicly for several offensive tweets criticising Kganyago and calling him the k-word last year.Read More
IEC ready for Super Wednesday by-elections - Mamabolo
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that all the necessary resources were in place for by-elections in 95 wards across 55 municipalities on Wednesday.Read More
I can't get a job because Myeni and Kwinana ruined my career - whistleblower
Former SAA chief procurement officer Dr Masimba Dahwa says his former bosses continued to lie under oath at the Zondo commission.Read More
Andile Ngcaba's R440m case: Discrimination still alive in workplaces - lawyer
Employment attorney Dustan Farrel says discrimination and the injustices of apartheid continue in the workplace.Read More
Thank you South Africa for virtually walking the talk for worthy causes
Thousands of people took part in the virtual Walk the Talk with 702 on Sunday. Here are just SOME of the highlights.Read More
Transforming higher education landscape is Prof Puleng LenkaBula top priority
Unisa's newly appointed vice-chancellor reflects on her new job and what she hopes to achieve.Read More
Trees blown by storms cause out(r)age in Jozi surburbs
City Power had two outages affecting Sebenza line supplying close to 20 substation feeding eastern and north-eastern Joburg.Read More
President Ramaphosa congratulates US President-Elect Joe Biden
On Saturday evening, Cyril Ramaphosa tweeted his support for Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.Read More
IT'S VERY VERY HOT in Gauteng this weekend!
The South African Weather Service overview shows it will be 28 degrees in Johannesburg and 31 degrees in Pretoria.Read More