The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Mondia launches Monsooq in South Africa
Today at 19:08
Business Book feature: CART ARY9 - 25'15 ' How I Built This by Guy Raz
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People's Money: Ralf Schmitt Ndlovu Youth Choir Conductor
Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)

9 November 2020 6:24 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Medical Research Council
Bruce Whitfield
Pfizer
Glenda Gray
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.

Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine is 90% effective, according to data from its Phase-3 clinical trial involving 43 538 participants.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that successful vaccines should show a disease risk reduction of at least 50%.

Pfizer expects to supply 50 million doses of its vaccine this year and up to 1.3 billion in 2021.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.

Gray is, according to Forbes magazine, one of Africa's most powerful women.

This is a wonderful outcome… incredibly exciting…

Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - Medical Research Council

It [Pfizer vaccine] needs two doses and requires enormous refrigerator capability…

Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - Medical Research Council

South Africa was involved in the Pfizer study…

Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - Medical Research Council

Everybody is tired of this pandemic… this is great news… We can start working on making it affordable, and available...

Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - Medical Research Council

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)


