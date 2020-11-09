



Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is 90% effective, according to data from its Phase-3 clinical trial involving 43 538 participants.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that successful vaccines should show a disease risk reduction of at least 50%.

RELATED: Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer expects to supply 50 million doses of its vaccine this year and up to 1.3 billion in 2021.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.

Gray is, according to Forbes magazine, one of Africa’s most powerful women.

This is a wonderful outcome… incredibly exciting… Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - Medical Research Council

It [Pfizer vaccine] needs two doses and requires enormous refrigerator capability… Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - Medical Research Council

South Africa was involved in the Pfizer study… Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - Medical Research Council

Everybody is tired of this pandemic… this is great news… We can start working on making it affordable, and available... Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - Medical Research Council

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)