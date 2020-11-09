Streaming issues? Report here
ZOOM: Mondia launches Monsooq in South Africa
Business Book feature: CART ARY9 - 25'15 ' How I Built This by Guy Raz
ZOOM: Other People's Money: Ralf Schmitt Ndlovu Youth Choir Conductor
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming'

9 November 2020 6:39 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Donald Trump
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
US politics
Kamala Harris
Joe Biden
Rudy Giuliani
2020 US presidential election
Hans Nichols
Axios

Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols.

Joe Biden will almost certainly become 46th US President on 20 January 2021, despite Donald Trump refusing to admit defeat.

No evidence has yet emerged of any irregularities that would affect the results.

Trump, however, plans to file a string of lawsuits in the coming week, according to his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who claims he had "a lot of evidence" of fraud.

Nevertheless, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, already planning for the transfer of power, have launched a “transition website” and Twitter account.

RELATED: 'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics'

Biden's transition website lists four urgent priorities:

  • Covid-19

  • Economic recovery

  • Racial equity

  • Climate change

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Hans Nichols, a political reporter at Axios.

[Americans are feeling] Angry, divided and still anxious…

Hans Nichols, political reporter - Axios

It’s not a full embrace of Democratic politics… We’re going to have another four ugly years followed by another ugly election.

Hans Nichols, political reporter - Axios

We didn’t have the violence that a lot of people were predicting. I should add ‘yet’…

Hans Nichols, political reporter - Axios

What Donald Trump is doing now… is unique. He has not accepted the results… This could get ugly… If he wants to preserve his ability to run in 2024… it’s not a good image being escorted out of the white house by armed officials… Eventually, he will accept results…

Hans Nichols, political reporter - Axios

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming'


