Latest Local
Communities take City of Joburg to court as 'our people are billed incorrectly' LDECA chairperson Majiet Amien says pensioners are being billed millions in water and lights and unacceptable. 9 November 2020 5:06 PM
Banks must get over 'Please DM us' because customers want a public response Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says banks need to hire more people and train them on how to handle queries online. 9 November 2020 4:20 PM
Lungisa admits racist rant against Kganyago was offensive to black citizens Andile Lungisa had to apologise publicly for several offensive tweets criticising Kganyago and calling him the k-word last year. 9 November 2020 3:27 PM
US election: We're heading for long drawn-out battle - Correspondent Simon Marks Senate Judiciary chairman Lindsey Graham says it will be insane for Trump to concede to Biden due to allegations of irregularity. 9 November 2020 6:15 PM
Multiple-front probe ongoing but Montana's ANC bombshell sheds some light Daily Maverick report shows that Angolan businesswoman Maria Gomes very clearly operated as an ANC fundraiser. 9 November 2020 1:23 PM
IEC ready for Super Wednesday by-elections - Mamabolo The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that all the necessary resources were in place for by-elections in 95 wards across... 9 November 2020 12:17 PM
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes. 9 November 2020 7:39 PM
'Civil servants earn too much and do too little' Public-sector wages have spun out of control. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA. 9 November 2020 7:09 PM
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support? Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one. 8 November 2020 9:59 PM
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe to contest CAF presidency Patrice Motsepe owns Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been among the top 10 clubs in Africa for some years and completed... 9 November 2020 2:19 PM
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe's - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes. 9 November 2020 7:39 PM
Master KG 'must not be a one-hit wonder' as he bags Best African Act award The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe says the muso must use the attention he is getting now very well. 9 November 2020 1:50 PM
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%) Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council. 9 November 2020 6:24 PM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote' 'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau. 5 November 2020 6:43 PM
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that'

9 November 2020 8:07 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
America's Got Talent
money beliefs
Ndlovu Youth Choir
Other People's Money
Ralf Schmitt

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)

Just because you’re born in poverty doesn’t mean you are poverty.

Ralf Schmitt, conductor - Ndlovu Youth Choir

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Other People’s Money” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed Ndlovu Youth Choir conductor Ralf Schmitt.

The conductor of the Ndlovu Youth Choir Ralf Schmitt is welcomed by South Africans gathered at the OR Tambo International Airport after the choir came in second on 'America's Got Talent'. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.

Recent articles from this feature ("Other People's Money"):

Schmitt became a household name in South Africa when the Ndlovu Youth Choir blew minds at America’s Got Talent in July 2019.

Born in Johannesburg, Schmitt went to Kearsney College in Botha’s Hill, KwaZulu-Natal where was a member of the Drakensberg Boys’ Choir.

His wife, Marguerite, is a musician and teacher.

Schmitt is the choirmaster at Roedean School, a private school for girls in Parktown.

  • What is it that Schmitt believes about money?

  • Does it keep him up at night?

  • Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

My parents were hardworking… I grew up in Weltevredenpark in Roodepoort... My folks… worked two or three jobs… gave me and my sister everything we needed, at great cost to themselves…

Ralf Schmitt, conductor - Ndlovu Youth Choir

Property, property, property… rather own than rent!

Ralf Schmitt, conductor - Ndlovu Youth Choir

I’ve been very disciplined with my retirement annuity…

Ralf Schmitt, conductor - Ndlovu Youth Choir

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

We [Ndlovu Youth Choir] were invited… they [America’s Got Talent] scouted us… the pinnacle of my career… It’s been so amazing to see these young people grow into the best versions of themselves…

Ralf Schmitt, conductor - Ndlovu Youth Choir

Covid has enabled us to expand our clientele…

Ralf Schmitt, conductor - Ndlovu Youth Choir

I learn more from them than they learn from me. I’ve had a very privileged upbringing…

Ralf Schmitt, conductor - Ndlovu Youth Choir

There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that [Moutse village in Limpopo]...

Ralf Schmitt, conductor - Ndlovu Youth Choir

I was shocked when I was approached to be on your show! …

Ralf Schmitt, conductor - Ndlovu Youth Choir

I’ve always had access to financial advice… generational privilege that I want to pass down to younger South Africans.

Ralf Schmitt, conductor - Ndlovu Youth Choir

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that'


