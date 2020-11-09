New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch
There’s a new streaming service in South Africa called Moonsooq.
Users pay by the minute for the content they consume.
There’s no contract or subscription.
You get 60 minutes of free access after which you’ll have to pay R2 per 30 minutes.
Moonsooq has movies, series, games and music on its platform.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Paolo Rizzardini, Chief Commercial Officer at Dubai-based Mondia, owner of Monsooq.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch
