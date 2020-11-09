New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Communities take City of Joburg to court as 'our people are billed incorrectly' LDECA chairperson Majiet Amien says pensioners are being billed millions in water and lights and unacceptable. 9 November 2020 5:06 PM
Banks must get over 'Please DM us' because customers want a public response Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says banks need to hire more people and train them on how to handle queries online. 9 November 2020 4:20 PM
Lungisa admits racist rant against Kganyago was offensive to black citizens Andile Lungisa had to apologise publicly for several offensive tweets criticising Kganyago and calling him the k-word last year. 9 November 2020 3:27 PM
View all Local
US election: We're heading for long drawn-out battle - Correspondent Simon Marks Senate Judiciary chairman Lindsey Graham says it will be insane for Trump to concede to Biden due to allegations of irregularity. 9 November 2020 6:15 PM
Multiple-front probe ongoing but Montana’s ANC bombshell sheds some light Daily Maverick report shows that Angolan businesswoman Maria Gomes very clearly operated as an ANC fundraiser. 9 November 2020 1:23 PM
IEC ready for Super Wednesday by-elections - Mamabolo The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that all the necessary resources were in place for by-elections in 95 wards across... 9 November 2020 12:17 PM
View all Politics
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes. 9 November 2020 7:39 PM
'Civil servants earn too much and do too little' Public-sector wages have spun out of control. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA. 9 November 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support? Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one. 8 November 2020 9:59 PM
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe to contest CAF presidency Patrice Motsepe owns Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been among the top 10 clubs in Africa for some years and completed... 9 November 2020 2:19 PM
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Sport
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes. 9 November 2020 7:39 PM
Master KG 'must not be a one-hit wonder' as he bags Best African Act award The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe says the muso must use the attention he is getting now very well. 9 November 2020 1:50 PM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%) Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council. 9 November 2020 6:24 PM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote' 'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau. 5 November 2020 6:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch

9 November 2020 7:39 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
streaming
monsooq
Paolo Rizzardini
Mondia

Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes.

There’s a new streaming service in South Africa called Moonsooq.

Users pay by the minute for the content they consume.

There’s no contract or subscription.

You get 60 minutes of free access after which you’ll have to pay R2 per 30 minutes.

Moonsooq has movies, series, games and music on its platform.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Paolo Rizzardini, Chief Commercial Officer at Dubai-based Mondia, owner of Monsooq.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch


9 November 2020 7:39 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
streaming
monsooq
Paolo Rizzardini
Mondia

More from Business

190920ndlovugif

'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that'

9 November 2020 8:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

105148597-sjpg

'Civil servants earn too much and do too little'

9 November 2020 7:09 PM

Public-sector wages have spun out of control. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joe Biden Kamala Harris 123rf 123rfWorld

'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming'

9 November 2020 6:39 PM

Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Influenza flu jab vaccine 123rf 123rflifestyle

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)

9 November 2020 6:24 PM

Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

instagram-social-media-mobile-app-Facebook-online-platform-cellphone-123rf

Banks must get over 'Please DM us' because customers want a public response

9 November 2020 4:20 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says banks need to hire more people and train them on how to handle queries online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

starbucks-coffee-shop-chair-franchise-store-123rf

Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300

6 November 2020 11:24 AM

Pandemic? What pandemic? The world's largest coffeehouse chain is bullish on South Africa and making really massive investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171012-jse-edjpg

A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership

5 November 2020 8:14 PM

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-octopusjpg

'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'

5 November 2020 7:39 PM

Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

timberjpg

Sappi's debt rises to R31b, CEO optimistic about market recovery mid-2021

5 November 2020 7:14 PM

Sappi CEO Steve Binnie discusses the severe impact of the Covid pandemic and the growing opportunities in high-end packaging.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

us-flagsjpg

'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote'

5 November 2020 6:43 PM

'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

190920ndlovugif

'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that'

9 November 2020 8:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MASTER KG Jerusalema Challenge

Master KG 'must not be a one-hit wonder' as he bags Best African Act award

9 November 2020 1:50 PM

The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe says the muso must use the attention he is getting now very well.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

drumsjpg

Lumko Dyantyi gets new drums courtesy of reader who saw his story

9 November 2020 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

helicopterjpg

[VIDEO] Helicopter carrying donor heart crashes onto roof but heart is saved

9 November 2020 8:29 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

patlanskyjpg

I've never been so excited to play like this, it's been so long - Dan Patlansky

6 November 2020 8:10 PM

The renowned and fiery blues guitarist and singer/songwriter says the advice he can give to anyone is to live in the present.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

krgnwm2quexk6pjkf5k5jpg

Joyous Celebration ready to bless people with second virtual show

6 November 2020 4:07 PM

The gospel group gives us a glimpse of what to expect from their upcoming virtual show. #702Unplugged

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-11-06-at-80804-ampng

Polony-flavoured processed cheese has everyone confused

6 November 2020 8:36 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-11-06-at-82137-ampng

[WATCH] Retirement village manager steals cash from dying pensioner

6 November 2020 8:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-11-06-at-83314-ampng

[WATCH] Goalkeeper scores a goal just to concede a goal moments after

6 November 2020 8:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-11-05-at-84015-ampng

[WATCH] My 'sinkhole teacher' leaves everyone in stitches

5 November 2020 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Civil servants earn too much and do too little'

Business

New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch

Business Entertainment

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

IEC more than prepared for Wednesday’s by-elections

9 November 2020 8:13 PM

Four states still counting ballots after US presidential election

9 November 2020 7:39 PM

WHO chief hails Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine news as 'encouraging'

9 November 2020 7:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA