We are not going to force diversity quotas at private events - Debbie Schäfer

Economic Freedom Fighters clashed with residents outside Brackenfell High School after the red berets went to the school demanding action to be taken against two teachers.

The teachers attended a private matric function which was attended by white pupils and their parents.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer on Monday said her department would not take action against the two teachers who attended a private matric party.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has come under fire for compering the red berets protest to Nazi's Germany.

The Nazi’s had the brown shirts that went around terrorising minorities. South Africa has the red shirts. #BrackenfellHigh — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) November 9, 2020

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Schäfer says the information she has is that because the matric farewell was cancelled due to COVID-19, some pupils organised a private function for themselves so they could have some kind of farewell.

We still have so far to go. pic.twitter.com/QFLWBjrZ6J — Bongani Bingwa - (@bonglez) November 9, 2020

There were 42 out of the 200 matric pupils who were involved and rented a private venue. After that happened, some people alleged discrimination as only white people attended the function. It does appear that only white people attended the function, but it is not true that people were excluded because they were black as many white people also weren't invited. Debbie Schäfer, MEC - Western Cape Education

She says telling people what to do in their private parties is going down a very dangerous road.

I really think that people who want to find racism will find it, whether it is there or not. Debbie Schäfer, MEC - Western Cape Education

She refused to comment on the statements by the her party compering the EFF to Nazi Germany.

It was a private event and we are not going to force people to have diversity quotas in a private function. If it was organised by the school, that is a different matter. Debbie Schäfer, MEC - Western Cape Education

