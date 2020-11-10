[WATCH] Ballerina with Alzheimer remembering her old dance routine goes viral
Ballerina with Alzheimer remembering her old dance routine goes viral
Social media is talking after a ballerina with Alzheimer dancing after hearing her dance routine music goes viral.
Watch this beautiful video below:
