[WATCH] Ballerina with Alzheimer remembering her old dance routine goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Helicopter carrying donor heart crashes onto roof but heart is saved

Ballerina with Alzheimer remembering her old dance routine goes viral

Social media is talking after a ballerina with Alzheimer dancing after hearing her dance routine music goes viral.

Watch this beautiful video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: