[WATCH] Kenneth Copeland laughs at media for declaring Joe Biden as winner

Kenneth Copeland laughs at media for declaring Joe Biden as winner

A video of televangelist Kenneth Copeland laughing at the media for declaring Joe Biden as presidential winner has gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Televangelist Kenneth Copeland laughs at the media for declaring that Joe Biden has won the election and will become president. pic.twitter.com/ARHqmsEbo7 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 8, 2020

