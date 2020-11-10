[WATCH] Kenneth Copeland laughs at media for declaring Joe Biden as winner
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Helicopter carrying donor heart crashes onto roof but heart is saved
Kenneth Copeland laughs at media for declaring Joe Biden as winner
A video of televangelist Kenneth Copeland laughing at the media for declaring Joe Biden as presidential winner has gone viral.
Watch the video below:
Televangelist Kenneth Copeland laughs at the media for declaring that Joe Biden has won the election and will become president. pic.twitter.com/ARHqmsEbo7— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 8, 2020
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer
This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city.Read More
[WATCH] Ballerina with Alzheimer remembering her old dance routine goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)Read More
New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch
Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes.Read More
Master KG 'must not be a one-hit wonder' as he bags Best African Act award
The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe says the muso must use the attention he is getting now very well.Read More
Lumko Dyantyi gets new drums courtesy of reader who saw his story
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[VIDEO] Helicopter carrying donor heart crashes onto roof but heart is saved
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
I've never been so excited to play like this, it's been so long - Dan Patlansky
The renowned and fiery blues guitarist and singer/songwriter says the advice he can give to anyone is to live in the present.Read More
Joyous Celebration ready to bless people with second virtual show
The gospel group gives us a glimpse of what to expect from their upcoming virtual show. #702UnpluggedRead More
Polony-flavoured processed cheese has everyone confused
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More