Brackenfell: You can't use EFF and peaceful in one sentence - DA's Madikizela





Western Cape Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were the instigators at Brackenfell High School despite videos on social media suggesting otherwise.

Some parents and bystanders clashed with EFF members who were staging a protest after a whites-only matric ball was held at the school.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Madikizela says there was no basis for the EFF to protest at the school.

What was the EFF protesting for? They were the instigators there. There was no basis for their protest. Why were they there? Bonginkosi Madikizela, DA leader - Western Cape

Madikizela says track record of the EFF when they protest speaks volumes.

You can't use the EFF and peaceful in one sentence. If I heard that the EFF was going to the school where my daughter goes, I would also be concerned. Bonginkosi Madikizela, DA leader - Western Cape

We have the evidence and track record of the EFF. We judge people based on their past and track record. Bonginkosi Madikizela, DA leader - Western Cape

The party sent out a statement on Monday saying that the Nazis had brown shirts and went around terrorising minorities, comparing them to the EFF here on home soil.

Madikizela says this is not insensitive to the Jews and it was his view that the EFF is leading the country down the same path as the Nazis.

I am entitled to my view on the matter and the Jews are entitled to their view. The behaviour of EFF is exactly the same way how the Nazis started. Bonginkosi Madikizela, DA leader - Western Cape

What makes you think just because something is hurtful and offensive to someone I don't have a right to say it. We are living in a constitutional democracy and people have freedom of speech. Bonginkosi Madikizela, DA leader - Western Cape

Meanwhile, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has condemned the violence that took place outside the school.

SAHRC Western Cape Commissioner Andre Gaum says they are investigating the incident.

We have initiated our own investigation into the matter which will include unfair discrimination as well as the violence that erupted due to the protest. Andre Gaum, Western Cape Commissioner - SAHRC

