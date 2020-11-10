Demystifying connection between social grants and teenage pregnancy





South Africa introduced the Child Support Grant (CSG) in 1998 following a Lund Commission recommendation as a means of cash transfer payable to the primary caregiver of the poorest children up to seven years. The social provision was the government’s contribution to poverty alleviation and initially, it was meant to be disbursed during the children’s most vulnerable period.

However, due to the high poverty levels among the children between the ages of 7-15 years, the government increased the age of CSG beneficiaries to 14 years in 2009.

To date, the grant includes people aged between 0 and 23 years. The South African Social Security Agency defines the CSG as a form of monetary support given to the primary caregiver.

Clement Manyathela speaks to South African Medical Research Council gender-based violence researcher Samantha Willan to demystifying the connection between social grants and teenage pregnancies.

A study done in 2006 looked at child support grants among teenage mothers and they found that the uptake rate was actually very low, only about 20% of teenage mothers were actually accessing grants. So we see that one in five teenage mothers were actually getting a grant. Samantha Willan, Gender-based violence researcher - South African Medical Research Council

In fact, the opposite is true, we see a smaller uptake among teenage mothers than old mothers. And it's not because the grandmothers are accessing it, we're just seeing that those mothers are not accessing the grant. They often start accessing it later. Samantha Willan, Gender-based violence researcher - South African Medical Research Council

Ina recent study I've done for my PhD just in the last few years, we followed 15 young women for two years. Ten were mothers and half have accessed the grant and none of them ever spoke about the grant being the reason for the reason they had a child. There's is absolutely no evidence for the statement although I completely understand that people fall for it a lot. This is not uncommon. Samantha Willan, Gender-based violence researcher - South African Medical Research Council

A lot of it is sensationalism. There has often been a narrative throughout history where older generations believe younger generations are reckless and lack morals. Samantha Willan, Gender-based violence researcher - South African Medical Research Council

Listen below for the full interview...