Hawks haven't received formal complaint against Mulaudzi, are establishing facts
Yesterday Hawks national spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi handed in his resignation. This followed a complaint from the Democratic Alliance (DA) to Police Minister Bheki Cele and Trade Minister Ebrahim Patel.
It was alleged that Mulaudzi received R3-million from the National Lottery Commission to build a sports centre in Mukondeni Village, Limpopo. It is alleged that Mulaudzi colluded with officials from the commission to secure the funding to spend it on things unrelated to the development of sports ground.
Mulaudzi says this is a smear campaign to tarnish his name.
We speak to Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya - National head of the Hawks
Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, the former spokesperson of the Hawks, tendered his resignation yesterday. The resignation became effective at the end of the business day yesterday. Today I have already appointed Colonel Katlego Mogale to act, so that is the current status.Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya - National head of the Hawks
The DPCI (Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation) has opened an inquiry based on the media information that was made public. Some of that information came from political parties that shall have raised concerns as well as any other communication even from private investigators that was made public. We have not received a formal complaint of a criminal case but based on the information that was in the media space we opened an inquiry to establish the facts.Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya - National head of the Hawks
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
We are going to need to reduce public sector wage bill - Busa's Cas Coovadia
Business Unity South Africa has revealed the findings of its report on the country's public wage bill.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Hawks issue arrest warrant for Ace Magashule
A warrant of arrest has been issued for the ANC’s secretary-general Ace Magashule, according to Daily Maverick.Read More
Demystifying connection between social grants and teenage pregnancy
Medical Research Council Samantha Willan says older generations believe younger generations are reckless and lack morals.Read More
Brackenfell: You can't use EFF and peaceful in one sentence - DA's Madikizela
Democratic Alliance Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says the behaviour of EFF is exactly the same way the Nazis started.Read More
Communities take City of Joburg to court as 'our people are billed incorrectly'
LDECA chairperson Majiet Amien says pensioners are being billed millions and that is unacceptable.Read More
Banks must get over 'Please DM us' because customers want a public response
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says banks need to hire more people and train them on how to handle queries online.Read More
Lungisa admits racist rant against Kganyago was offensive to black citizens
Andile Lungisa had to apologise publicly for several offensive tweets criticising Kganyago and calling him the k-word last year.Read More
IEC ready for Super Wednesday by-elections - Mamabolo
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that all the necessary resources were in place for by-elections in 95 wards across 55 municipalities on Wednesday.Read More
I can't get a job because Myeni and Kwinana ruined my career - whistleblower
Former SAA chief procurement officer Dr Masimba Dahwa says his former bosses continued to lie under oath at the Zondo commission.Read More
Andile Ngcaba's R440m case: Discrimination still alive in workplaces - lawyer
Employment attorney Dustan Farrel says discrimination and the injustices of apartheid continue in the workplace.Read More