Today at 16:10
Emfuleni Municipality owes Rand Water R1.1 billion
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Justice Mohale, spokesperson for Rand Water
Today at 16:20
Saving money, one stockpile at a time
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ncumisa Ndelu
Today at 16:40
Ramaphosa gives green light to Lottery probe
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Raymond Joseph
Today at 16:50
Will your vehicle insurer pay out
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Christelle Colman, Old mutual insurance expert
Today at 17:20
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine found to be 90% effective
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof. Helen Rees
Today at 18:10
Telkom 's half year results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sipho Maseko - Group CEO at Telkom
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School: Investing can be easy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Simon Brown - Financial Educator at Just One Lap
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
We are going to need to reduce public sector wage bill - Busa's Cas Coovadia Business Unity South Africa has revealed the findings of its report on the country's public wage bill. 10 November 2020 3:33 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Hawks issue arrest warrant for Ace Magashule A warrant of arrest has been issued for the ANC's secretary-general Ace Magashule, according to Daily Maverick. 10 November 2020 2:33 PM
Hawks haven't received formal complaint against Mulaudzi, are establishing facts National head Godfrey Lebeya says Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has opened an inquiry based on media information. 10 November 2020 1:29 PM
Organisers who excluded black pupils must be held accountable - EFF Member of Parliament Piaba Madokwe says the party doesn't regret picketing outside the Brackenfell High School. 10 November 2020 1:10 PM
We are not going to force diversity quotas at private events - Debbie Schäfer Western Cape Education MEC condemns the violence that took place outside Brackenfell High School but says it was a private event 10 November 2020 8:03 AM
US election: We're heading for long drawn-out battle - Correspondent Simon Marks Senate Judiciary chairman Lindsey Graham says it will be insane for Trump to concede to Biden due to allegations of irregularity. 9 November 2020 6:15 PM
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes. 9 November 2020 7:39 PM
'Civil servants earn too much and do too little' Public-sector wages have spun out of control. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA. 9 November 2020 7:09 PM
Rediscover Durban's hidden gems this summer This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support? Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one. 8 November 2020 9:59 PM
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe to contest CAF presidency Patrice Motsepe owns Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been among the top 10 clubs in Africa for some years and completed... 9 November 2020 2:19 PM
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe's - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Rediscover Durban's hidden gems this summer This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
[WATCH] Kenneth Copeland laughs at media for declaring Joe Biden as winner Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 November 2020 8:29 AM
[WATCH] Ballerina with Alzheimer remembering her old dance routine goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 November 2020 8:28 AM
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%) Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council. 9 November 2020 6:24 PM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote' 'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau. 5 November 2020 6:43 PM
Home
Local

Hawks haven't received formal complaint against Mulaudzi, are establishing facts

10 November 2020 1:29 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Hangwani Mulaudzi
Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya
Mat Cuthbert

National head Godfrey Lebeya says Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has opened an inquiry based on media information.

Yesterday Hawks national spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi handed in his resignation. This followed a complaint from the Democratic Alliance (DA) to Police Minister Bheki Cele and Trade Minister Ebrahim Patel.

It was alleged that Mulaudzi received R3-million from the National Lottery Commission to build a sports centre in Mukondeni Village, Limpopo. It is alleged that Mulaudzi colluded with officials from the commission to secure the funding to spend it on things unrelated to the development of sports ground.

Mulaudzi says this is a smear campaign to tarnish his name.

We speak to Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya - National head of the Hawks

Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, the former spokesperson of the Hawks, tendered his resignation yesterday. The resignation became effective at the end of the business day yesterday. Today I have already appointed Colonel Katlego Mogale to act, so that is the current status.

Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya - National head of the Hawks

The DPCI (Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation) has opened an inquiry based on the media information that was made public. Some of that information came from political parties that shall have raised concerns as well as any other communication even from private investigators that was made public. We have not received a formal complaint of a criminal case but based on the information that was in the media space we opened an inquiry to establish the facts.

Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya - National head of the Hawks

Listen below for the full interview...


