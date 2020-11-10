Hawks haven't received formal complaint against Mulaudzi, are establishing facts





Yesterday Hawks national spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi handed in his resignation. This followed a complaint from the Democratic Alliance (DA) to Police Minister Bheki Cele and Trade Minister Ebrahim Patel.

It was alleged that Mulaudzi received R3-million from the National Lottery Commission to build a sports centre in Mukondeni Village, Limpopo. It is alleged that Mulaudzi colluded with officials from the commission to secure the funding to spend it on things unrelated to the development of sports ground.

Mulaudzi says this is a smear campaign to tarnish his name.

We speak to Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya - National head of the Hawks

Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, the former spokesperson of the Hawks, tendered his resignation yesterday. The resignation became effective at the end of the business day yesterday. Today I have already appointed Colonel Katlego Mogale to act, so that is the current status. Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya - National head of the Hawks

The DPCI (Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation) has opened an inquiry based on the media information that was made public. Some of that information came from political parties that shall have raised concerns as well as any other communication even from private investigators that was made public. We have not received a formal complaint of a criminal case but based on the information that was in the media space we opened an inquiry to establish the facts. Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya - National head of the Hawks

