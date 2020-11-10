Organisers who excluded black pupils must be held accountable - EFF





Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament Piaba Madokwe says whenever people confront racism, there will always be a backlash.

On Monday, members of the red berets protested outside Brackenfell High School on Monday, demanding that the Western Cape Education Department take action against two teachers who attended a private matric party recently.

The teachers attended a private matric function which was allegedly only attended by white pupils and their parents.

Western Cape Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says the EFF were the instigators of the altercations despite videos on social media suggesting otherwise.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday morning called the violent scenes outside the school regrettable.

Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness reporter Lizell Persens and Madokwe to give insight on the matter.

We stand our ground and we will continue to fight the racism that is at that school and anyone that was involved in organising that matric dance that excluded black pupils must be held accountable. Piaba Madokwe, MP - EFF

Picketing is a constitutional right and it is the white people that attacked the EFF that had no right to be outside the school on Monday.

Persens says there is heavy police presense outside the school and dozens of parents have gathered outside the Western Cape school.

