Organisers who excluded black pupils must be held accountable - EFF
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament Piaba Madokwe says whenever people confront racism, there will always be a backlash.
On Monday, members of the red berets protested outside Brackenfell High School on Monday, demanding that the Western Cape Education Department take action against two teachers who attended a private matric party recently.
RELATED: Brackenfell: You can't use EFF and peaceful in one sentence - DA's Madikizela
The teachers attended a private matric function which was allegedly only attended by white pupils and their parents.
Western Cape Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says the EFF were the instigators of the altercations despite videos on social media suggesting otherwise.
RELATED: We are not going to force diversity quotas at private events - Debbie Schäfer
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday morning called the violent scenes outside the school regrettable.
Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness reporter Lizell Persens and Madokwe to give insight on the matter.
We stand our ground and we will continue to fight the racism that is at that school and anyone that was involved in organising that matric dance that excluded black pupils must be held accountable.Piaba Madokwe, MP - EFF
Picketing is a constitutional right and it is the white people that attacked the EFF that had no right to be outside the school on Monday.
Persens says there is heavy police presense outside the school and dozens of parents have gathered outside the Western Cape school.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
We are not going to force diversity quotas at private events - Debbie Schäfer
Western Cape Education MEC condemns the violence that took place outside Brackenfell High School but says it was a private eventRead More
US election: We're heading for long drawn-out battle - Correspondent Simon Marks
Senate Judiciary chairman Lindsey Graham says it will be insane for Trump to concede to Biden due to allegations of irregularity.Read More
Lungisa admits racist rant against Kganyago was offensive to black citizens
Andile Lungisa had to apologise publicly for several offensive tweets criticising Kganyago and calling him the k-word last year.Read More
Multiple-front probe ongoing but Montana’s ANC bombshell sheds some light
Daily Maverick report shows that Angolan businesswoman Maria Gomes very clearly operated as an ANC fundraiser.Read More
IEC ready for Super Wednesday by-elections - Mamabolo
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that all the necessary resources were in place for by-elections in 95 wards across 55 municipalities on Wednesday.Read More
We believe these people are thieves. The big city machines are corrupt - Trump
US President Donald says on Twitter that this was a stolen election. 'We have a history in this country of election problems.'Read More
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule
Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs.Read More
PROJECTIONS: Joe Biden is US president-elect
Most US news networks have projected that Joe Biden has defeated incumbent President Donald Trump, including Fox News.Read More
US Election 2020: 'Very uncertain hours here lie ahead,' says Simon Marks
US correspondent Simon Marks says Donald Trump has made it apparent he has no intention of conceding defeat.Read More
'Dudu Myeni could face 6 months jail time for revealing Mr X identity'
High Court advocate Dr James Grant reflects on the implications the former SAA board chair could face for naming a key witness.Read More