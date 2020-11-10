We are going to need to reduce public sector wage bill - Busa's Cas Coovadia





Business Unity South Africa (Busa) has revealed the findings of its report on the country's public wage bill.

The report conducted by Intellidex shows that spending on wages has ballooned from R154-billion in 2006-7 to R518-billion in 2018-19, a 78% inflation-adjusted increase. The result is a real increase in average remuneration of 44% during that period, or 3.1% a year.

Mandy Weiner speaks to Busa managing director Cas Coovadia about the study.

We commissioned to the repot because we felt it would be useful to have an independent evidence-based report that looks at National Treasury and Stats SA data to arrive at some finding so that we can debate on the base of evidence. Cas Coovadia, Managing Director - Banking Association of South Africa

The report finds that the size of the public sector is not an issue because there is no template for the size of the public sector. Cas Coovadia, Managing Director - Banking Association of South Africa

The data shows that our public service is well paid and at the higher end of about 43 countries. Cas Coovadia, Managing Director - Banking Association of South Africa

The report is quite clear, we can't sustain the current wage bill, we don't have money. We are going to need to reduce the public sector wage bill. Cas Coovadia, Managing Director - Banking Association of South Africa

Meanwhile, Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says the report only deals with one issue.

Cosatu's general secretary Mugwena Maluleke says one of the concerning issues is that the comparative study has not been properly concluded.

In terms of really comparing the salaries of the private sector and the public sector and coming to the conclusion that the public workers in South Africa are well paid. Mugwena Maluleke, General secretary - Cosatu

