[BREAKING NEWS] Hawks issue arrest warrant for Ace Magashule
An arrest warrant has been issued for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, reports Daily Maverick.
READ: Arrest warrant issued for ANC SG Ace Magashule over Free State asbestos saga – Daily Maverick
The arrest warrant relates to a R255-million asbestos contract in the Free State.
Magashule will appear before the Bloemfontein High Court later this week.
This is a breaking news story. More details to follow
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [BREAKING NEWS] Hawks issue arrest warrant for Ace Magashule
