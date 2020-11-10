Gauteng Education spent R98 million in September to sanitise buildings - report
The Gauteng Department of Education has spent over R98 million in September for sanitising of buildings.
This is according to an Expenditure Disclosure report by the department.
The report also shows that millions were paid to 28 different companies who were contracted to sanitise buildings in preparation for the return to schools after the hard lockdown.
John Perlman speaks to Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood about the report.
It is very questionable whether there was a need to do sanitisation, deep cleaning and decontamination. According to me, this was a wasteful expenditure that needs investigation.Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen
Government has to act rationally and responsibly. If you have decontaminating schools in June, well the schools were empty at that time. There wasn't a call for sanitising at that time.Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen
Listen to the full interview below...
