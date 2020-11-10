Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:05
Mayor Williams on his plans for the city of Tshwane
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Randall Williams - Tshwane Executive Mayor
Today at 22:05
Brackenfell ongoing saga
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Ebrahim Fakir - Political Analyst/ Director Of Programmes At The Auwa at Socio Economic Research Institute (Asri)
Prince Mashele
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance

10 November 2020 7:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Hawks
ANC
Free State
Corruption
The Money Show
Ace Magashule
Bruce Whitfield
Qaanitah Hunter
news24
Pieter-Louis Myburgh
Commission of Inquiry into State Capture
Zondo commission
Gangster State
Free State asbestos contract
asbestos audit scandal

ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter.

I'm not worried! The struggle continues.

Ace Magashule, Secretary-General - ANC

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday on corruption-related charges.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for the top party official in connection with the R255-million asbestos audit contract in the Free State.

RELATED: Hawks issue arrest warrant for Ace Magashule

Magashule is implicated in defrauding the provincial government when he was premier.

It does seem that the die was cast certainly by August last year when the former Free State MEC for Economic Development, Mxolisi Dukwana, implicated Magashule when he appeared at the Zondo State Capture Inquiry. Long before... Pieter-Louis Myburgh was detailing the saga... in his book 'Gangster State'.

Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor - News24

RELATED: FS asbestos deal arrests a watershed moment for SA, says Gangster State author

On The Money Show, Qaanitah Hunter (News24 political editor) comments on the time it's taken the Hawks to finally pounce on Magashule.

This has been in the public domain even before Ace Magashule was elected Secretary-General of the ANC at the Nasrec conference in 2017. His hand in massive tenders and corruption in the Free State province has been well documented - the asbestos R255 million is just one example...

Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor - News24

We know the Hawks have been investigating after the revelations in Pieter-Louis Myburgh's book and subsequently at the Zondo Commission...

Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor - News24

She notes that Magashule and his allies used previous indications of an imminent arrest warrant to drum up support with the narrative that he is under siege.

He'd cautioned against a "Hollywood-style" arrest.

Still, when the shoe we all knew was going to drop dropped today, it still caught them by surprise and you could see it quite evidently on his face as he was campaigning in Soweto!

Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor - News24

I think the Hawks erred on the side of caution, opting to have a sort of gentleman's agreement with Magashule's lawyers and saying 'appear before the magistrate's court on Friday'... I think it's not abnormal... In a lot of corruption cases this happens...

Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor - News24

Will the ANC stand by its August statement that members charged with corruption must step aside pending investigation?

RELATED: ANC seeks legal advice over 'stepping aside' of corruption-accused members

That is the policy that was, but wasn't! It really at best was just a good PR statement by Cyril Ramaphosa and his supporters in the NEC because since that decision was taken... there have been really no consequences...

Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor - News24

Listen to Hunter's analysis on The Money Show:


