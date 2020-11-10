Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content
The Telkom Group released its interim results for the six months ending 30 September 2020, on Tuesday.
The Group reported a "healthy" cash balance of R3.9 billion at 30 September.
Strong mobile growth has led to a 19% increase in mobile customers.
Headline earnings per share grew by 25.4% per share compared to last year, while basic earnings per share are up 29.5%.
Telkom's suspended its dividend for 3 years.
RELATED: TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sipho Maseko, CEO of the Telkom Group.
Maseko says Telkom was badly affected by the pandemic and resulting lockdown, but some areas of business received a boost.
Some of the businesses, like our mobile business because of the migration to data, picked up that slack...Sipho Maseko - CEO, Telkom Group
The mobile business has been growing consistently over the last couple of years... but with Covid we saw a bit of a bump that was higher than average...Sipho Maseko - CEO, Telkom Group
The technology is changing from copper [for landlines] and that technology has come to a natural end of the road... being replaced by fibre... It's a lot more reliable and that transition is happening slowly...Sipho Maseko - CEO, Telkom Group
"We remain committed to a future that is data-led", he says.
Telkom and the SABC this week announced the launch of new " budget" streaming service TelkomOne.
We've partnered with the national broadcaster to provide a streaming service that will carry both video on demand and live channels.Sipho Maseko - CEO, Telkom Group
Maseko says they've targeted this segment of the market largely to be able to bring them local content.
Some of the players in the market make available largely international content which is good for the right segments but we think there's a massive opportunity for us to grow streaming services. Data consumption or smart handsets/ tablets is no longer the preserve of the top elephant in the country.Sipho Maseko - CEO, Telkom Group
Many people who - irrespective of their status - have access to a smart device also want to consume content be it video or radio on the go...Sipho Maseko - CEO, Telkom Group
He says it's important for spectrum allocation in South Africa to be finalised, and fast.
As devices become more and more smart... the role that spectrum will play and fibre, will certainly accelerate the adoption of digital services going forward.Sipho Maseko - CEO, Telkom Group
Listen to the conversation in the audio below:
More from Business
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance
ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)Read More
New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch
Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes.Read More
'Civil servants earn too much and do too little'
Public-sector wages have spun out of control. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA.Read More
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming'
Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols.Read More
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)
Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.Read More
Banks must get over 'Please DM us' because customers want a public response
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says banks need to hire more people and train them on how to handle queries online.Read More
Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300
Pandemic? What pandemic? The world's largest coffeehouse chain is bullish on South Africa and making really massive investments.Read More
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie.Read More
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'
Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
More from Local
If you battle to renew your vehicle licence, put it in writing to your insurer
Old Mutual insurance expert Christelle Colman says each client will be handled on its own merit.Read More
Magashule's arrest is not a political matter but a legal one - Lesiba Teffo
Political analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo says ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa must tell people to allow due processes to take place.Read More
Gauteng Education spent R98 million in September to sanitise buildings - report
Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says the Expenditure Disclosure report shows that the money was paid to 28 companies.Read More
We are going to need to reduce public sector wage bill - Busa's Cas Coovadia
Business Unity South Africa has revealed the findings of its report on the country's public wage bill.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Hawks issue arrest warrant for Ace Magashule
A warrant of arrest has been issued for the ANC’s secretary-general Ace Magashule, according to Daily Maverick.Read More
Hawks haven't received formal complaint against Mulaudzi, are establishing facts
National head Godfrey Lebeya says Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has opened an inquiry based on media information.Read More
Demystifying connection between social grants and teenage pregnancy
Medical Research Council Samantha Willan says older generations believe younger generations are reckless and lack morals.Read More
Brackenfell: You can't use EFF and peaceful in one sentence - DA's Madikizela
Democratic Alliance Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says the behaviour of EFF is exactly the same way the Nazis started.Read More
Communities take City of Joburg to court as 'our people are billed incorrectly'
LDECA chairperson Majiet Amien says pensioners are being billed millions and that is unacceptable.Read More
Banks must get over 'Please DM us' because customers want a public response
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says banks need to hire more people and train them on how to handle queries online.Read More
More from Entertainment
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer
This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city.Read More
[WATCH] Kenneth Copeland laughs at media for declaring Joe Biden as winner
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Ballerina with Alzheimer remembering her old dance routine goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)Read More
New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch
Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes.Read More
Master KG 'must not be a one-hit wonder' as he bags Best African Act award
The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe says the muso must use the attention he is getting now very well.Read More
Lumko Dyantyi gets new drums courtesy of reader who saw his story
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[VIDEO] Helicopter carrying donor heart crashes onto roof but heart is saved
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
I've never been so excited to play like this, it's been so long - Dan Patlansky
The renowned and fiery blues guitarist and singer/songwriter says the advice he can give to anyone is to live in the present.Read More
Joyous Celebration ready to bless people with second virtual show
The gospel group gives us a glimpse of what to expect from their upcoming virtual show. #702UnpluggedRead More