Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads





"Spread love, not hate" is just one of Marmite's famous payoff lines.

Another is their rebranding as "Ma'amite" for Queen Elizabeth's diamond jubilee -"One either loves it, or one hates it".

Now Marmite's come up with another "polarising" idea and attached the brand to the love/hate people have for early Christmas adverts.

They've cheekily launched what is probably a spoof. They have this 'love it or hate it' theme expressed in the context of the Christmas ads... Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

They've launched a limited edition golden Christmas jar for Marmite. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

They're aware that a lot of people can't stand their product, but they don't shy away from that.... they even have an image of elves packing stuff for Father Christmas. One elf has thrown himself headfirst into the Marmite pot because he loves it so much and another elf alongside being quietly sick in the corner! Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

That's the kind of courage brands are lacking in the marketplace today, says Rice.

It earns Marmite his hero rating of the week.

Marmite has always been a brand that people either love or hate... From that basic truth about the product, the brand has endured over the years... Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

For more from Rice, take a listen: (skip to 7:57 for Marmite discussion)