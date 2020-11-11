Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads
"Spread love, not hate" is just one of Marmite's famous payoff lines.
Another is their rebranding as "Ma'amite" for Queen Elizabeth's diamond jubilee -"One either loves it, or one hates it".
He's making a list, he's checking twice. He's going to found out who's naughty or nice.#Marmite #LoveitOrHateit— Marmite (@marmite) November 11, 2020
Get our personalised jars here: https://t.co/dg9W8Gx0JW pic.twitter.com/SKNTm4mkaM
Now Marmite's come up with another "polarising" idea and attached the brand to the love/hate people have for early Christmas adverts.
RELATED: You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite
They've cheekily launched what is probably a spoof. They have this 'love it or hate it' theme expressed in the context of the Christmas ads...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
They've launched a limited edition golden Christmas jar for Marmite.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
They're aware that a lot of people can't stand their product, but they don't shy away from that.... they even have an image of elves packing stuff for Father Christmas. One elf has thrown himself headfirst into the Marmite pot because he loves it so much and another elf alongside being quietly sick in the corner!Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
That's the kind of courage brands are lacking in the marketplace today, says Rice.
It earns Marmite his hero rating of the week.
Marmite has always been a brand that people either love or hate... From that basic truth about the product, the brand has endured over the years...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
For more from Rice, take a listen: (skip to 7:57 for Marmite discussion)
More from Business
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office
Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC.Read More
Rating agencies don't threaten in Europe as they do in Africa - Policy analyst
Zama Moyo, writer and independent policy analyst says the agencies carry a lot of institutional cloud.Read More
Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care)
Primary Care cover will continue for existing clients, says Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner.Read More
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content
The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service.Read More
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance
ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)Read More
New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch
Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes.Read More
'Civil servants earn too much and do too little'
Public-sector wages have spun out of control. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA.Read More
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming'
Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols.Read More
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)
Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this Summer
This Summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city.Read More
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support?
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one.Read More
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales'
The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties).Read More
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!
Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.Read More
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable
South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!Read More
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth
Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).Read More
How South African women are shattering the barriers to success
South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!Read More
This is what it looks like when a woman owns her success
South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!Read More
Why are powerful women who own their success considered arrogant?
South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!Read More
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things
There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram.Read More
More from Opinion
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office
Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC.Read More
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance
ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)Read More
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming'
Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols.Read More
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)
Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.Read More
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'
Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote'
'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau.Read More
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA
As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.Read More
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!
Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.Read More
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth
Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).Read More