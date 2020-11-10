Magashule's arrest is not a political matter but a legal one - Lesiba Teffo
The Hawks have issued a warrant of arrest for African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule.
Magashule is expected to appear in court this week in relation to the controversial Free State asbestos matter.
He is accused of benefiting between R1 million and R10 million from the failed project during his tenure as premier in the province.
University of South Africa political analyst Lesiba Teffo says Magushele is the engine of the organisation and some might put up a fight for him.
It is ideal to see this a legal matter. It is good for Ace that this matter is put before the court so he that he can either be cleared or found guilty. It cant be hanging over his family.Lesiba Teffo, Political analyst - University of South Africa
The president of the ANC has to step up now because if he doesn't manage it well it might have a serious impact on the fragile unity and it might impact on the welfare of the country.Lesiba Teffo, Political analyst - University of South Africa
He (Ramaphosa) must say let us allow due processes to take place, this is not a political matter but a legal matter.Lesiba Teffo, Political analyst - University of South Africa
Daily Maverick investigative journalist and author of Gangster State Pieter-Louis Myburgh says there might be more charges on the cards for Magushule.
We might also see charges relating to the Public Finance Act because there are also criminal implications involved in one's alleged mismanagement of especially in your role as Premier of a province.Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Author of ‘Gangster State’ and investigative journalist at Daily Maverick
As the investigations unfold the public might be in for an additional shock or two probably involving the involvement of top-level politicians.Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Author of ‘Gangster State’ and investigative journalist at Daily Maverick
